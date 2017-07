You know a thing called UCC (Uniform Civil Code) planning to be passed in India. With the help of this bill, evil "Hindu Extremist right wingers" will be able to implement Uniform and legal way of marriages, deaths to general life free of religion. No one can hurt other's right on name of religion while secular brigade is campaigning against it because it hurts "Islamic and Christian way of life". What are those ways and laws, I don't have to count.

It is simple, as you could not Order any one to marry any other person,

similarly, you could not order/compel any person to Stay and Live with any other person.