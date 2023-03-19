UBS buys Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion as regulators look to shore up the global banking system The $3.2 billion rescue deal came after a weekend of crunch talks, with the chairman of UBS describing it as "absolutely essential to ... global finance."

UBS agreed to buy its embattled rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) Sunday.

The terms of the deal will see Credit Suisse shareholders receive 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares they hold.

The Swiss National Bank also pledged a loan of up to 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) to support the takeover.

A sign on the roof of the Credit Suisse Group AG headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Credit Suisse tapped the Swiss National Bank for as much as 50 billion francs ($54 billion) and offered to repurchase debt, seeking to stem a crisis of confidence that has sent shockwaves across the global financial system