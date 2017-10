UBL head office building stands tall in Karachi

by Web Desk | Published on October 9, 2017 (Edited October 9, 2017)KARACHI – The new head office of United Bank Limited (UBL) is located on I. I. Chundrigar Road, in the heart of Karachi's vibrant financial district.Rising 300 feet in the sky, this 22-storey skyscraper features state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology enclosed within a modern design.The 200 feet tall atrium of this iconic building is the tallest enclosed space of its kind in Pakistan and its unique advanced facade lighting illuminates the city skyline at night, further highlighting Karachi's identity as 'The City of Lights'.It has state-of-the-art 'open plan' office space and spacious two-storied auditorium.Meeting pods on every floor boasting the latest in audio-visual technology, with next generation telecommunication systems.The building has a unique library and display centre.A spacious gym for physical fitness of employees is also a part of new head office.And modern cafeteria occupying two floors with breathtaking views of the cityInaugurated by UAE's Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan last year, it is possibly the most modern office building complex in Karachi – a symbol of UBL's "Progressive" and "Innovative" brand attributes.