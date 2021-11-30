truthfollower
FULL MEMBER
- Mar 8, 2019
- 1,837
- -4
- Country
-
- Location
-
UAP, extraterrestrials and the Pentagon's UFO programme
we as a species tend to hostile with each other!
where are they from!
what's their intent!
2000 years old roman army scroll describing flaming roman shields in the sky following them from battle space to battle space!
@SQ8 @PanzerKiel @Blacklight @Ark_Angel @Rashid Mahmood @airomerix @Hodor @Raider 21 @dbc @gambit @Dazzler @Signalian @KAL-EL @RescueRanger @Tps43 @jaibi @Irfan Baloch @KAL-EL @Hamartia Antidote @Foxtrot Alpha @Imran Khan
we as a species tend to hostile with each other!
where are they from!
what's their intent!
2000 years old roman army scroll describing flaming roman shields in the sky following them from battle space to battle space!
@SQ8 @PanzerKiel @Blacklight @Ark_Angel @Rashid Mahmood @airomerix @Hodor @Raider 21 @dbc @gambit @Dazzler @Signalian @KAL-EL @RescueRanger @Tps43 @jaibi @Irfan Baloch @KAL-EL @Hamartia Antidote @Foxtrot Alpha @Imran Khan
Last edited: