WARMATE 2 loitering munitions

Warmate 2 is designed to be integrated with the vehicle, therefore all ground segment devices are optimized for integration and operation on ground vehicle.

The ground segment comprises a ground control station (GCS) that is a ruggedized, touch screen computer that allows the user to control the AV and view visual data, and a data transceiver, which is a digital and bidirectional, ground data terminal (GDT), secured datalink that allows for the transmission of flight controls from the GCS to the AV.

Users can easily set and modify flight plans using the user-friendly software installed on the GCS. Real-time data from the AV is displayed on the same screen as a map detailing the location, speed, and altitude of the AV.

One ground vehicle contains 2 GCS devices. First one is for the operator to control the AV, second is for commander to supervise ongoing operation.

The Air Vehicle takes off from the vehicle mounted, elastomer launcher.

GDT is mounted on the top of foldable, pneumatic mast to extend data link capability.

The Ground Segment contains also FONET system and personal radios to provide effective communication between all crew members either inside and outside the ground vehicle.

Additional equipment such as AV charger, hard cases for warheads and for GDT are also provided as a ground segment components.

The WARMATE 2 loitering munitions system was co-developed and co-designed with TAWAZUN.



Technical details WARMATE 2 loitering munitions