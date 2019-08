UAE Ambassador to India reacts to Kashmir decision





New Delhi:Dr Al Banna added: “.”He commented that from his understanding the reorganisation of states is not a unique incident in the history of independent India and that it was mainly aimed at reducing regional disparity and improving efficiency.The ambassador expressed hope that this decision of the Indian government would help improve the social and economic conditions and welfare of the people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh. “” he added.