UAE’s MBF Group to Build a ‘Medical City’ in Islamabad.



With a rapid increase in the population of Pakistan, there is a dire need to revamp the medical standards and facilities.



Keeping this in mind, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, founder of a UAE based MBF group, has decided to invest US$970 million in Gulberg Greens Islamabad to build a ‘Medical City’. Gulberg Greens has an area of 100,000-square meters in the outskirts of the Islamabad.



The MBF group made an agreement with Ibchez Housing and Nixon to kick-start this initiative.



Facilities

The project will consist of a 400-bed university hospital, following international and advanced standards.



Upon the completion of this project, the medical city would be able to serve 1 million patients and clients on a monthly basis.



The medical city will also comprise of Pakistan’s first medical mall along side therapeutic and recreational areas, a regional cardiology center, and an orthopedic center – Shaikh Mohammad Bin Faisal Al Qassimi.



The Medical city in Gulberg Greens will also include a new nursing college.



Alongside the development of this Medical City, the group will also manage 1,000 medical, technical and an all Pakistani administrative staff. The MBF is also responsible for providing all the medical equipment needed as well as beds.



“There is a growing demand for advanced medical services in Islamabad and provide specialist health services that are in short supply”, quoted by Al Qassimi in a statement published on WAM.

