UAE's first astronaut reveals he brought Israeli flag to space

Hazzaa al-Mansoori, the first Emirati astronaut in space, revealed he brought an Israeli flag to his first space flight in 2019, Ynet reported.

The Emirati astronaut presented the same flag he took to space to delegates of the Israeli pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020.

al-Mansoori launched aboard the Soyuz MS-15 in September 2019, a year prior to the signing of the Abraham Accords, which normalized ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"I am happy to be here and present this Israeli flag to the people here and the Israeli public," al-Mansoori said.

I took this flag with me two years ago on my first mission as an Emirati astronaut and this is my gift to all Israelis," he added


The Emirati astronaut was part of Expedition 61 to the International Space Station (ISS), staying at the station for eight days before landing safely in Kazakhstan in October.

"It was a precious, touching gift to receive," said Josh Bandit, the Israeli pavilion organizer. "To come dressed in his spacesuit and visit our pavilion - it shows a genuine caring for Israelis," Bandit added.
This is good. Muslim-majority countries, including Syria which is regularly attacked by Israel, must make peace with Israel because they cannot wish away Israel. But I must say that there seem to be some Israelis like @Beny Karachun who don't want peace with the Palestinians.
 
