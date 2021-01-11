UAE’s F-35 contracts expected to be signed before end of Trump administration

The SC said: The UAE deal comes with an estimated $23.37 billion price tag, which includes up to 50 F-35A fighters worth $10.4 billion, 18 MQ-9B drones worth $2.97 billion, and $10 billion worth of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions. (Those dollar totals are estimates and may shift during final negotiations.) Click to expand...

lololoooololloool. Up to 50 F-35s and 18 MQ_9B drones AND, this is the kicker, up to $10 billion worth of munitions LOL! That is absolutely crazy! Good for our UAE Brothersif this contract gets finalized without any hitches.Then on top of that, they're close to closing on a contract with Dassault for 60 RAPHALES!!!!! LOL!Unbelievable. MashaAllah what a package that's going to be and add the current F-16 block 60s and Mirage 2Ks to all of that and that will be about as impressive an airforce as one could get! Wow!The only question I would have is how the heck will Dassault be able to keep up with such an order with all the other ones it has?!