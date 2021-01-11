What's new

UAE’s F-35 contracts expected to be signed before end of Trump administration

By: Aaron Mehta   4 days ago


An F-35A flies over the Utah Test and Training Range on April 22, 2019. (Tech. Sgt. John Winn/Air National Guard)

WASHINGTON — A contract for the sale of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to the United Arab Emirates is likely to be inked before the end of the Trump administration, according to a top U.S. State Department official.

“Everything is on that trajectory” for a signed contract before Jan. 20, R. Clarke Cooper, assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, told reporters on a Friday call.

Members of Congress previously raised concerns that the deal is being rushed so it can be on contract before the Biden administration takes over. President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, told reporters in late October that the deal is “something we would look at very, very carefully.” But changing the deal becomes harder once a contract is signed.

“As you can imagine, there’s not one contract, so they’re going to be happening at different timelines ... there are going to be different contract signatures, different productions and different deliveries,” Cooper explained. “Why? You’re talking about different prime corporate elements, or different members of the defense industrial base, and also the conditions that are associated with a particular platform or system.

“But yes, I mean, everything’s in the trajectory for conclusion. And as we’ve already discussed, the sales of course have been well put together by the interagency and have cleared our Congress as well.”

The UAE deal comes with an estimated $23.37 billion price tag, which includes up to 50 F-35A fighters worth $10.4 billion, 18 MQ-9B drones worth $2.97 billion, and $10 billion worth of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions. (Those dollar totals are estimates and may shift during final negotiations.)

The sale has proven politically fraught in Congress. Democratic lawmakers expressed opposition to the potential sale, saying it ignores risks to sensitive military technology posed by the UAE’s ties to Russia and China. Some also raised concerns about the threat to Israel’s qualitative military edge in the Middle East.

However, a December attempt in the Senate to block the arms sales failed, largely along party lines. The first vote concerned the drones and munitions, failing 46-50, while the second concerned the F-35s and fell 47-49.


https://www.defensenews.com/global/...ected-to-be-signed-before-end-of-trump-admin/
Also the negotiations about 60 Rafale are going well between the UAE and France and are in the final phase..

 
The UAE deal comes with an estimated $23.37 billion price tag, which includes up to 50 F-35A fighters worth $10.4 billion, 18 MQ-9B drones worth $2.97 billion, and $10 billion worth of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions. (Those dollar totals are estimates and may shift during final negotiations.)
lololoooololloool. Up to 50 F-35s and 18 MQ_9B drones AND, this is the kicker, up to $10 billion worth of munitions LOL! That is absolutely crazy! Good for our UAE Brothers 🇦🇪 if this contract gets finalized without any hitches.

Then on top of that, they're close to closing on a contract with Dassault for 60 RAPHALES!!!!! LOL!
Unbelievable. MashaAllah what a package that's going to be and add the current F-16 block 60s and Mirage 2Ks to all of that and that will be about as impressive an airforce as one could get! Wow!

The only question I would have is how the heck will Dassault be able to keep up with such an order with all the other ones it has?!
 
Then on top of that, they're close to closing on a contract with Dassault for 60 RAPHALES!!!!! LOL!
Unbelievable. MashaAllah what a package that's going to be and add the current F-16 block 60s and Mirage 2Ks to all of that and that will be about as impressive an airforce as one could get! Wow!

The only question I would have is how the heck will Dassault be able to keep up with such an order with all the other ones it has?!
60 Dassault Rafales are included or on a separate?
 
lololoooololloool. Up to 50 F-35s and 18 MQ_9B drones AND, this is the kicker, up to $10 billion worth of munitions LOL! That is absolutely crazy! Good for our UAE Brothers 🇦🇪 if this contract gets finalized without any hitches.

Then on top of that, they're close to closing on a contract with Dassault for 60 RAPHALES!!!!! LOL!
Unbelievable. MashaAllah what a package that's going to be and add the current F-16 block 60s and Mirage 2Ks to all of that and that will be about as impressive an airforce as one could get! Wow!

The only question I would have is how the heck will Dassault be able to keep up with such an order with all the other ones it has?!
Still better then rafale deal that india/eygpt got
 
60 Dassault Rafales are included or on a separate?
That appears to be a separate contract from the $28 billion or whatever it is. That's just for the US stuff. The Rafale is with Dassault and for 60 Rafales + all accompanying elements, one can only imagine how much that comes out to.

Still better then rafale deal that india/eygpt got
Lol, what are you talking about? There's no information on any numbers for the Rafales to the UAE so how could you possibly know if its a better deal than Egypt's or India's?
 
Biden wouldn't have opposed it either.
 
That appears to be a separate contract from the $28 billion or whatever it is. That's just for the US stuff. The Rafale is with Dassault and for 60 Rafales + all accompanying elements, one can only imagine how much that comes out to.



Lol, what are you talking about? There's no information on any numbers for the Rafales to the UAE so how could you possibly know if its a better deal than Egypt's or India's?
Can you tell me how many rafales eqypt ordered and what is the cost?.
 
Can you tell me how many rafales eqypt ordered and what is the cost?.
$5.7 billion for 24 jets (including an option for 12 more), 2 simulators, a few hundred MICA IR & ER, a bunch of AASM HAMMERs, 50 SCALP cruise missiles and training as well as logistical set up and periodic maintenance assistance.
 
$5.7 billion for 24 jets (including an option for 12 more), 2 simulators, a few hundred MICA IR & ER, a bunch of AASM HAMMERs, 50 SCALP cruise missiles and training as well as logistical set up and periodic maintenance assistance.
That price included a FREMM and the 4 Gowind too.. That $2 billion.. so the 24 Rafale and all you have rightly mentioned was $3.7 billion..
The only question I would have is how the heck will Dassault be able to keep up with such an order with all the other ones it has?!
The UAE is in haste..If it can get them in 2 or 3 years..no problem.. it still has a powerful airforce..
The Question now is where most of the Mirage 2K-9 will go!!!
 
I hope UAE abandon their intention to get 60 Rafales and should wait for KFX/IFX program to commence its mass production phase that is expected to happen in 2026 inshaAllah.

1610743169798.png

1610743205977.png
 
That is too long and your KFX lacks internal weapon bay to be fully stealthy.
Not that long inshaAllah. You need to understand that new F 35 can only be delivered starting at 2028 due to huge F 35 program sales for US and European/Australia/Japan/South Korean needs.

KFX block 1 can still compete with Rafale since I bring KFX/IFX into a conversation because there is talk to buy 60 rafales, you need to read the post until the end. KFX block 1 also has half internal weapon bay in the plane belly and already has Stealth feature. It can be quite Stealthy if the plane only put 4 missiles in the belly without fuel tanks


1610745307951.png



KFX block 2 software is already been developed and its shows 6 missile inside weapon bay

1610745005459.png

1610745423292.png

1610745367272.png
 
