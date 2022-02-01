UAE Wants to Expand Defense Cooperation with Turkiye

A meeting was held on the expansion of defense industry cooperation between Turkish Republic and the United Arab Emirates.According to the statement in the UAE's official news agency, WAM, UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammed Ahmed al-Bowardi met with Turkiye's Ambassador to the UAE, Tugay Tunçer, at the meeting, which also included many defense officials.El-Bowardi emphasized the depth of friendship between the UAE and Turkey in various fields, primarily in the defense and military fields, and the importance of moving towards wider horizons to ensure the development and prosperity of the two countries.During the meeting, ways to develop defense and military cooperation relations that will serve the common interests of the two countries were discussed. The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.Ambassador Tunçer, on the other hand, praised the UAE's achievement of advanced development and prosperity. Tunçer congratulated the UAE, which will celebrate its 50th National Day in the coming days, emphasizing Turkiye's willingness to strengthen bilateral relations with the UAE and open new horizons for cooperation and joint work.In addition, the President of the TR and a high-level delegation will pay an official visit to the UAE on February 14, 2022. During this visit, it is expected that defense industry cooperation will be evaluated as well as regional cooperation issues.UAE is among one of the important partner of the sector in the export performance of the last 10 years, SSB's openness to capability transfer and high quality understanding play an important role in this. UAE, which makes very valuable investments in terms of the development of domestic production capabilities; If it takes steps to develop military technology cooperation with Turkiye, it will undoubtedly provide significant gains. Turkiye and the UAE have too much common ties and common interests that cannot be hostile to each other. It's gratifying to see relationships get back on track fast.