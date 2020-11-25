What's new

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report
Reuters 25 Nov 2020
The UAE has stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries. — AFP/File

The United Arab Emirates has temporarily stopped issuing new visas to citizens of Pakistan, Afghanistan and several mostly Muslim majority countries over security concerns, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The source did not say what those concerns were but said the visa ban was expected to last for a short period. Dawn.com has reached out to the Foreign Office for a comment on this.
Last week, the Foreign Office said the UAE had stopped processing new visas for Pakistani citizens and those of some other countries.
It said it was seeking information from the UAE on the reason for the suspension but that it thought it was related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read: UAE suspends visit visas for Pakistan, 11 other countries
The FO and the source said those holding valid visas were not affected by the new restrictions and could enter the UAE.
According to a document issued by a state-owned business park, UAE has stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 countries, including Iran, Syria and Somalia.
The document, which was sent to companies operating in the park and was seen by Reuters, cited an immigration circular that came into effect on November 18.
It said applications for new employment and visit visas had been suspended for nationals, who are outside the UAE, of the 13 countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Libya and Yemen, until further notice.
The visa ban also applies to citizens of Algeria, Kenya, Iraq, Lebanon, Tunisia and Turkey, the document says.
It was not clear if there were any exceptions to the ban.
The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.
 
Vapnope

Nov 11, 2015
Never would have thought that i would see a day where my compatriots will see the true face of supremacists emiratis.
 
El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
UAE's aggressive politics in the region would have far reaching consequences as told by Pakistan's foreign department before.

Pakistan would be happy to work with UAE in establishing security protocols suited to her modern needs. However Pakistan would still advise the Emiratis against such brazen progressive politics and wish for harmonious transition in sync with consensus of the geopolitical realities.
 
Black.Mamba

Oct 16, 2020
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me!
I hope we learn from it and stop depending on others.
 
Rollno21

Jun 27, 2017
El Sidd said:
it could either be that your mere presence is offensive or no one takes you seriously.
Click to expand...
It could be as truth hurts and some Pakistanies have the tendency to ignore truth when it dsnt fit into their narrative they build for themselves.
 
El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
Rollno21 said:
It could be as truth hurts and some Pakistanies have the tendency to ignore truth when it dsnt fit into their narrative they build for themselves.
Click to expand...
So you went with no one takes you seriously option.

In 5 years time, you would transition into the first bit as your country descends in security crisis.
 
