UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report

What difference does it make. Most of the high skilled expats have already left the UAE, and with the rise and future of remote work more will continue to leave and just work from their home countries.



UAE/KSA/GCC see the writing on the wall... the coming decade will be of immense change with priority given to the environment, renewable Electric technology, etc... all of which will strike at the core economies of the Gulf states.



Just look at the stocks and demand of electric vehicle companies like Tesla, Nio, Xpeng, Nikola, etc... this technology is also rapidly getting cheaper which will pave the way for cheap electric vehicles.