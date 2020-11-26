What's new

UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report

Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
17,835
179
51,109
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
UAE has suspended issuing Visas to Pakistan but Israeli's are welcome to apply. Is this clever move to spread the disease amongst Israeli's whilst protecting Pakistani's?

@BATMAN

UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report

1606314893137.png


The United Arab Emirates has temporarily stopped issuing new visas to citizens of Pakistan, Afghanistan and several mostly Muslim majority countries over security concerns, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

www.dawn.com

UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report

The FO last week said the suspension of visas could be related to coronavirus pandemic measures.
www.dawn.com
 
suyog chavan

suyog chavan

FULL MEMBER
Jan 13, 2020
355
-13
154
Country
India
Location
India
Indus Pakistan said:
UAE has suspended issuing Visas to Pakistan but Israeli's are welcome to apply. Is this clever move to spread the disease amongst Israeli's whilst protecting Pakistani's?

@BATMAN

UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report

View attachment 691037

The United Arab Emirates has temporarily stopped issuing new visas to citizens of Pakistan, Afghanistan and several mostly Muslim majority countries over security concerns, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

www.dawn.com

UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report

The FO last week said the suspension of visas could be related to coronavirus pandemic measures.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
AND,😁
Who said UAE doesn't care for Pakistan, 😁
 
MastanKhan

MastanKhan

PDF VETERAN
Dec 26, 2005
19,302
160
52,995
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
amazing,

Ho,

Yemen crisis.

Pakistanis and Pakistan will pay a horrible price in the end.
50 K troops sitting on uar would have been a better option.
 
SD 10

SD 10

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2019
640
0
807
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indus Pakistan said:
UAE has suspended issuing Visas to Pakistan but Israeli's are welcome to apply. Is this clever move to spread the disease amongst Israeli's whilst protecting Pakistani's?

@BATMAN

UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report

View attachment 691037

The United Arab Emirates has temporarily stopped issuing new visas to citizens of Pakistan, Afghanistan and several mostly Muslim majority countries over security concerns, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

www.dawn.com

UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report

The FO last week said the suspension of visas could be related to coronavirus pandemic measures.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
:omghaha:
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
9,665
-20
18,628
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indus Pakistan said:
UAE has suspended issuing Visas to Pakistan but Israeli's are welcome to apply. Is this clever move to spread the disease amongst Israeli's whilst protecting Pakistani's?

@BATMAN

UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report

View attachment 691037

The United Arab Emirates has temporarily stopped issuing new visas to citizens of Pakistan, Afghanistan and several mostly Muslim majority countries over security concerns, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

www.dawn.com

UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report

The FO last week said the suspension of visas could be related to coronavirus pandemic measures.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
Desi bedouin, where art thou?

Btw Gangus in comment section are having field day. India has 50 million more men than women and it's really showing.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
17,835
179
51,109
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
MastanKhan said:
Pakistanis and Pakistan will pay a horrible price
Click to expand...
What price has India paid for not even sending one dalkhor soldier to help GCC?

  • Millions of ex-pat Indians in UAE
  • largest remittances from GCC from Indians
  • etc
And is UAE licking Netanyu's testicles to spite Pakistan? Is that also Pakistan's fault? Have some respect. Must poor boys from poor villages of poor mothers be sacrificed to keep this oily sheikhs happy?
Reichsmarschall said:
Desi bedouin, where art thou?
Click to expand...
Hiding in his thawb .....
 
K

KaiserX

FULL MEMBER
Apr 6, 2019
685
0
1,169
Country
United States
Location
United States
What difference does it make. Most of the high skilled expats have already left the UAE, and with the rise and future of remote work more will continue to leave and just work from their home countries.

UAE/KSA/GCC see the writing on the wall... the coming decade will be of immense change with priority given to the environment, renewable Electric technology, etc... all of which will strike at the core economies of the Gulf states.

Just look at the stocks and demand of electric vehicle companies like Tesla, Nio, Xpeng, Nikola, etc... this technology is also rapidly getting cheaper which will pave the way for cheap electric vehicles.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,386
14
9,603
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
lastofthepatriots said:
Why is OP so surprised? Jews and Arabs are cousins.
Click to expand...
But those cousin Jews are long disappeared. These jews of Israel are not Bani-Israel. They are some European settlers.
Indus Pakistan said:
UAE has suspended issuing Visas to Pakistan but Israeli's are welcome to apply. Is this clever move to spread the disease amongst Israeli's whilst protecting Pakistani's?

@BATMAN

UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report

View attachment 691037

The United Arab Emirates has temporarily stopped issuing new visas to citizens of Pakistan, Afghanistan and several mostly Muslim majority countries over security concerns, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

www.dawn.com

UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report

The FO last week said the suspension of visas could be related to coronavirus pandemic measures.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
Sabar ker mera bhai, rona tu mujhe bhi aaraha hai per hamara waqt bura chal raha hai.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
762
0
732
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
H!TchHiker said:
Lol.. UAE having security concerns from Pakistani citizens ...ya din be ana tha....how time changes.
There was a time when our forces used to train them
Click to expand...
Our forces still do
MastanKhan said:
amazing,

Ho,

Yemen crisis.

Pakistanis and Pakistan will pay a horrible price in the end.
50 K troops sitting on uar would have been a better option.
Click to expand...
And what we would have got in return ? Same backstabbing arabs as allies and more terror from south side aswell ?
 
A

Arulmozhi Varman

FULL MEMBER
Oct 14, 2018
1,247
-12
1,006
Country
India
Location
Canada
Indus Pakistan said:
What price has India paid for not even sending one dalkhor soldier to help GCC?

  • Millions of ex-pat Indians in UAE
  • largest remittances from GCC from Indians
  • etc
And is UAE licking Netanyu's testicles to spite Pakistan? Is that also Pakistan's fault? Have some respect. Must poor boys from poor villages of poor mothers be sacrificed to keep this oily sheikhs happy?
Hiding in his thawb .....
Click to expand...
I believe it's mostly about how Pakistani nationals are sitting in UAE and bad-mouthing UAE online regarding UAE decisions. On how they are better Muslims than Emiratis. They are afraid of how Pakistanis would influence the locals. It's an indirect order to shut up your mouths and do not talk on Emiratis issue. They are not licking anyone's balls.
 
M

Mig hunter

FULL MEMBER
Feb 26, 2019
205
0
371
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The sheikhs have gone mad in pleasing west and jews... So the beginning of the end for Arabs has started.. Pakistan will come out of it more strongly than they have imagined Insha Allah.. Have faith in Allah Folks..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

H
UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report
2
Replies
17
Views
358
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom