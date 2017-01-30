What's new

UAE, Turkey launch land transit corridor crossing Iran

New UAE–Turkey TIR trade route two-thirds faster than by sea
20 Oct 2021





UAE, Turkey launch land transit corridor crossing Iran
November 12, 2021 - 15:36
https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/466943/UAE-Turkey-launch-land-transit-corridor-crossing-Iran


Iran, Turkey, UAE to Launch Transit Corridor
2021-November-25 17:19
https://www.farsnews.ir/en/news/14000904000506/Iran-Trkey-UAE-Lanch-Transi-Crridr


Turkiye-UAE route reshapes trade map in the region
21 Dec 2021
www.trtworld.com

Turkiye-UAE route reshapes trade map in the region

The coronavirus pandemic affected the supply chain and caused a staggering increase in the container prices of maritime transportation. But the new Turkiye-UAE trade corridor is likely to be both time and cost effective.
www.trtworld.com www.trtworld.com
 
