New UAE–Turkey TIR trade route two-thirds faster than by sea
20 Oct 2021
UAE, Turkey launch land transit corridor crossing Iran
November 12, 2021 - 15:36
https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/466943/UAE-Turkey-launch-land-transit-corridor-crossing-Iran
Iran, Turkey, UAE to Launch Transit Corridor
2021-November-25 17:19
https://www.farsnews.ir/en/news/14000904000506/Iran-Trkey-UAE-Lanch-Transi-Crridr
Turkiye-UAE route reshapes trade map in the region
21 Dec 2021
20 Oct 2021
UAE, Turkey launch land transit corridor crossing Iran
November 12, 2021 - 15:36
https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/466943/UAE-Turkey-launch-land-transit-corridor-crossing-Iran
Iran, Turkey, UAE to Launch Transit Corridor
2021-November-25 17:19
https://www.farsnews.ir/en/news/14000904000506/Iran-Trkey-UAE-Lanch-Transi-Crridr
Turkiye-UAE route reshapes trade map in the region
21 Dec 2021
Turkiye-UAE route reshapes trade map in the region
The coronavirus pandemic affected the supply chain and caused a staggering increase in the container prices of maritime transportation. But the new Turkiye-UAE trade corridor is likely to be both time and cost effective.
www.trtworld.com