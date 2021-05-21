UAE to manufacture Chinese COVID vaccine in Abu Dhabi The new plant, a joint venture with Sinopharm, will have a production capacity of 200 million doses a year.

A new factory in Abu Dhabi will start manufacturing Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine later this year.The production will be under a joint venture between the Chinese pharmaceutical giant and Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42).The venture is an expansion of Chinese diplomacy in the Gulf region and helps the United Arab Emirates’ quest to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbon production.The new plant, which is being built in the Khalifa Industrial Zone of Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), will have a production capacity of 200 million doses a year with three filling lines and five automated packaging lines, a statement from the joint venture said on Monday.The vaccine will be called Hayat-Vax when manufactured in the UAE but is the same inactivated vaccine from the Beijing Institute of Biological Product (BiBP), a unit of Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group (CNBG), that the UAE approved for general use in December.“Hayat-Vax is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be produced in the Arab world,” the statement said.