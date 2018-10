Well, UAE provides I believe more remittances to India then any other country on earth. That is a lot of taxes to Modi. In additionit invests a lot in India again to bolster Modi. I assume it is doing that because India has more Muslims then any Middle Eastern country. Surely that is why it is a such a good friend of Modijee. By helpin Modi, UAE is helping it's 190 million Muslim brothers in India.

Click to expand...