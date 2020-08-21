/ Register

UAE to establish embassy in Tel Aviv

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Jyotish, Aug 21, 2020 at 12:55 AM.

    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    UAE to establish embassy in Tel Aviv

    Embassy will be ‘based on international consensus to a two-state solution,” says UAE foreign minister

    Mahmoud Mohamed Barakat

    20.08.2020

    ISTANBUL

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will establish an embassy in Tel Aviv, its Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash said Thursday at a video conference with US-based Atlantic Council think-tank.

    Gargash said when a normalization agreement with Israel is signed that was announced last week, “Abu Dhabi will have its embassy in Tel Aviv based on international consensus to a two-state solution."

    "The embassy will be in Tel Aviv. This is very clear," he said.

    Asked about achievements reached in the deal, he said: "The most concrete achievement was to stop the annexation of Palestinian lands” and reiterated UAE's commitment to a two-state solution.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has said he agreed to delay annexation in the occupied West Bank as part of a normalisation deal, but the plans remain "on the table".

    The agreement has long-term gains, said Gargash, and "certainly, this step will create opportunities. Our economy is bigger than Israel's. Israel has great opportunities here [in the UAE]."

    F-35 purchase request

    He said the deal also paves the way to purchase F-35 fighter jets from the US that the UAE had clearly requested to buy.

    "Our first request was six years ago. This is something that happened on the table. Our legal request is on the table," he said, asserting that the request has nothing to do with the deal.

    https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/uae-to-establish-embassy-in-tel-aviv/1948404#
     
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza SENIOR MEMBER

    Not in Jerusalem.
     
    jamal18

    jamal18 SENIOR MEMBER

    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    Emiratei trash trying to cover their asses
     
    PakFactor

    PakFactor SENIOR MEMBER

    I’ve seen this game before. 1st it’ll be an embassy in Tel Aviv then a consulate office in Jerusalem. Then they’ll have embassy is to small and Jerusalem is bigger and safer —

    @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @PAKISTANFOREVER
     
    Get Ya Wig Split

    Get Ya Wig Split FULL MEMBER

    Nasr

    Nasr FULL MEMBER

    Those Muslim countries whose leadership has recognized israel as a legitimate state, the punishment that is coming from Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah will be terrify you down to your soul. Every Muslim with Imaam coursing through their veins, shall fight you, defeat you and end you, in-sha-Allah.

    Najdi scum!
     
