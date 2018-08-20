/ Register

  • Monday, August 20, 2018

UAE to build first-ever ‘medical mall’ in Pakistan

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by Sheepistanis, Aug 20, 2018 at 6:58 PM.

  1. Aug 20, 2018 at 6:58 PM #1
    Sheepistanis

    Sheepistanis FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    266
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 386 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    DUBAI: A prominent UAE-based MBF Group has announced to establish an integrated medical city that will also feature a first-ever medical mall of the country in Islamabad, the Gulf News reports.

    The agreement of MBF with Ibchez Housing and Nixon, according to the report, will include the construction of a hospital that will provide medical services at international standards.

    Shaikh Mohammad Bin Faisal Al Qasimi, founder and owner of the MBF Group, said the project will include a 400-bed university hospital that will offer the most advanced levels of healthcare services.

    The medical city will also feature the country’s first medical mall, therapeutic and recreational areas, a regional cardiology centre, and an orthopaedic centre, he added.

    He noted that the city will include a nursing college and is expected to serve some one million patients and clients on a monthly basis. There is a need for such advanced hospitals to serve Pakistan’s growing population, he stressed.

    Shaikh Mohammad pointed out that the investment provided for the medical city has reached US$970 million (Dh3.52 billion), while noting that its land has been purchased, as well as the desire of all parties to complete the project on time, in a bid to answer the growing demand for medical services in Islamabad and provide specialist health services that are in short supply.

    He informed that the group will manage the city’s 1,000 medical, technical and administrative staff, who will all be Pakistanis, and is responsible for providing medical equipment and beds.
    https://arynews.tv/en/uae-to-build-first-medical-mall-city-pakistan/
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  2. Aug 20, 2018 at 7:34 PM #2
    RealNapster

    RealNapster SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,007
    Joined:
    May 6, 2015
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,300 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Strange... too good to be true.

    Any other details ? Location etc ?
     
  3. Aug 20, 2018 at 7:40 PM #3
    Sheepistanis

    Sheepistanis FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    266
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 386 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    They have acquired the land in E-4 sector Islamabad. @Mentee now we can go medical shopping :enjoy:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 20, 2018 at 7:42 PM #4
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    23,291
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 19,555 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    New sack pre orders are full
     
  5. Aug 20, 2018 at 7:49 PM #5
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    40,590
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +33 / 70,390 / -34
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    there is no sector called E-4 in islamabd sir it may be E-11/4 E12/4

    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Aug 20, 2018 at 7:53 PM #6
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,738
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 19,183 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Great news bring in more foreign investment.
     
  7. Aug 20, 2018 at 8:25 PM #7
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,379
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 10,704 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Now if this offers all treatments for which people have to travel abroad then it makes a good gesture.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 7 (Users: 1, Guests: 6)
  1. Azog