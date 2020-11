muhammad504 said: Leaving west bloc comes with more pain then help for Pakistan. I wonder time to rethink foreign policy. Other camp is too weak and future seems very timid as well. I personally support to ally with West ditch sinking China and Turkey. Click to expand...

Throughout its history Pakistan was in the 'western' block and look at all the good it did it, regardless of all the sacrifices it made, it was always used as a scapegoat. Even now so, but we are now more adamant on remaining neutral, which we should have done so decades ago. Pakistan is open for business with anyone who is able and willing (including the west), picking sides would be shooting itself in the foot i.e. ditching its most reliable partner [China].