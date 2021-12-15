What's new

UAE suspends F-35 deal

F

Foinikas

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
1,865
1
1,437
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
DUBAI/WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has informed the United States that it will suspend discussions to acquire F-35 fighter jets, a UAE official said on Tuesday, part of a $23 billion deal that also includes drones and other advanced munitions.

"Technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions, and cost/benefit analysis led to the re-assessment," the UAE official said in a statement to Reuters that confirmed a report in the Wall Street Journal.

"The U.S. remains the UAE's preferred provider for advanced defense requirements and discussions for the F-35 may be re-opened in the future," the official said, adding there were discussions to "address mutual defense security conditions for the acquisition".

www.reuters.com

UAE told the U.S. it will suspend talks on F-35 jets -Emirati official

The United Arab Emirates has informed the United States that it will suspend discussions to acquire F-35 fighter jets, a UAE official said on Tuesday, part of a $23 billion deal that also includes drones and other advanced munitions.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
UAE told the U.S. it will suspend talks on F-35 jets, says Emirati official
Replies
12
Views
166
airmarshal
airmarshal
The SC
Chinese media: If the US is not ready to supply F-35 fighters to the UAE, China could agree on the supply of J-20
Replies
0
Views
327
The SC
The SC
D
The UAE Is Turning Into the World Capital for Weapons Makers
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
PAKISTANFOREVER
PAKISTANFOREVER
Zarvan
The UAE Is Turning Into the World Capital for Weapons Makers
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
dani191
D
Yasser76
Incoming Foreign Relations chairman is foe of Trump’s massive Mideast arms sales
Replies
0
Views
335
Yasser76
Yasser76

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom