UAE suspends all flights from India due to COVID-19 surge
Reuters
April 22, 2021 15:01
Flights transiting through the UAE on the way to India will continue, NCEMA said on Twitter.
India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.
Health officials across northern and western India including the capital, New Delhi, said they were in crisis, with most hospitals full and running out of oxygen.
Reuters
April 22, 2021 15:01
