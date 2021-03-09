What's new

UAE suspends all flights from India due to COVID-19 surge

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,298
2
114,775
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
UAE suspends all flights from India due to COVID-19 surge

UAE suspends all flights from India due to COVID-19 surge

The UAE has suspended all incoming flights from India due to a surge in coronavirus infections there. (File/AFP)
Short Url
arab.news

UAE suspends all flights from India due to COVID-19 surge

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has suspended all incoming flights from India due to a surge in coronavirus infections there, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Thursday. Flights transiting through the UAE on the way to India will continue...
arab.news arab.news

Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters
April 22, 2021 15:01
599






  • India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday
  • Health officials across northern and western India including the capital, New Delhi, said they were in crisis
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has suspended all incoming flights from India due to a surge in coronavirus infections there, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Thursday.
Flights transiting through the UAE on the way to India will continue, NCEMA said on Twitter.
India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.
Health officials across northern and western India including the capital, New Delhi, said they were in crisis, with most hospitals full and running out of oxygen.
www.arabnews.com

UAE suspends all flights from India due to COVID-19 surge

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has suspended all incoming flights from India due to a surge in coronavirus infections there, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Thursday. Flights transiting through the UAE on the way to India will continue...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
Saudi Arabia bans flights to and from India due to COVID-19 outbreak
Replies
1
Views
169
My-Analogous
My-Analogous

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom