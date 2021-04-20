What's new

UAE study: Sinopharm vaccine 93% effective against hospitalisation, 100% against death

The Sinopharm vaccine is more than 90 per cent effective at keeping people infected with the coronavirus out of hospital, according to a study conducted in Abu Dhabi.

Authorities said the research found a significant decrease in the rate of new Covid-19 infections among people who received a second dose of the vaccine in the emirate.

The study, conducted by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, found the vast majority of those who were infected after completing the course suffered mild symptoms and did not require treatment in hospital.

The efficacy of vaccination in reducing the need to be admitted to an ICU is 95 per cent

The vaccine was found to be 93 per cent effective in preventing hospitalisation and 95 per cent effective against admission to intensive care, according to the research.

No deaths were recorded among people who received all doses required, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

“The study found the efficacy of vaccination in preventing hospitalisation is 93 per cent, while the efficacy of vaccination in reducing the need to be admitted to an ICU is 95 per cent.

“The study found no deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in patients who received all doses required

Coronavirus: Sinopharm vaccine more than 90 per cent effective at preventing hospitalisation, Abu Dhabi study says

No deaths were recorded among those who received the required doses
In UAE, Sinopharm is the most successful vaccine. I am a recipient of the same and al-hamdo-lillah doing fine.
 
Thank goodness. Both of my parents have taken SinoPharm vaccines and are fine. Dad has taken both doses and mother only one.
 
