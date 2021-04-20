UAE study: Sinopharm vaccine 93% effective against hospitalisation, 100% against death

Coronavirus: Sinopharm vaccine more than 90 per cent effective at preventing hospitalisation, Abu Dhabi study says No deaths were recorded among those who received the required doses

The Sinopharm vaccine is more than 90 per cent effective at keeping people infected with the coronavirus out of hospital, according to a study conducted in Abu Dhabi.Authorities said the research found a significant decrease in the rate of new Covid-19 infections among people who received a second dose of the vaccine in the emirate., found the vast majority of those who were infected after completing the course suffered mild symptoms and did not require treatment in hospital.The efficacy of vaccination in reducing the need to be admitted to an ICU is 95 per centThe vaccine was found to be, according to the research., Abu Dhabi Media Office said.“The study found the efficacy of vaccination in preventing hospitalisation is 93 per cent, while the efficacy of vaccination in reducing the need to be admitted to an ICU is 95 per cent.“The study found no deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in patients who received all doses required