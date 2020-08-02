/ Register

  Sunday, August 2, 2020

UAE Slams Turkey’s ‘Colonialist Delusions’

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by The SC, Aug 2, 2020 at 12:52 AM.

  Aug 2, 2020 at 12:52 AM
    The SC

    The SC ELITE MEMBER

    1 August, 2020 - 09:00
    [​IMG]
    Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, speaks at an event at Chatham House in London, Britain July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

    Asharq Al-Awsat

    The United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that Turkey should stop interfering in Arab affairs, following comments on Libya made by Turkey's defense minister.

    "Relations are not managed by threats and there is no place for colonialist delusions in this day and age," Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter.

    Turkey has stepped up support for Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA), sending mercenaries from Syria to fight in the war-torn country.

    Ankara has also sent troops to Libya, claiming that they are advisers to the GNA in Tripoli.


    https://english.aawsat.com/home/article/2423511/uae-slams-turkey’s-‘colonialist-delusions’
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 1:14 AM
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    I am amazed at MINIONS like UAE who think they are a world power. From Yemen to Libya and even Pakistan they mess with the internal politics of other nations. UAE should stop playing with fire, as it may not be able to sustain any retribution.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 1:16 AM
    Philip the Arab

    Philip the Arab BANNED

    Erdo is a fool period and he has many Pakistani on this forum who will blindly follow him like the one above me.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 1:20 AM
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    Excuse me dear, i would recommend you rephrase your comment. As many here hold the same opinion, your remarks may hurt feelings. I consider you as a sensible poster.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 1:22 AM
    Philip the Arab

    Philip the Arab BANNED

  Aug 2, 2020 at 1:25 AM
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    What truth, people who dont hold your views are BLIND. We consider most Arab states as US Puppets, but i would refrain from calling you or other like minded as PUPPETS.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 1:26 AM
    Philip the Arab

    Philip the Arab BANNED

  Aug 2, 2020 at 1:27 AM
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

  Aug 2, 2020 at 1:29 AM
    Philip the Arab

    Philip the Arab BANNED

    Messages:
  Aug 2, 2020 at 1:35 AM
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

  Aug 2, 2020 at 1:36 AM
    Philip the Arab

    Philip the Arab BANNED

  Aug 2, 2020 at 1:37 AM
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency SENIOR MEMBER

  Aug 2, 2020 at 1:38 AM
    Philip the Arab

    Philip the Arab BANNED

    Messages:
  Aug 2, 2020 at 2:26 AM
    Captain_Azeri

    Captain_Azeri FULL MEMBER

  Aug 2, 2020 at 2:26 AM
    damm1t

    damm1t SENIOR MEMBER

