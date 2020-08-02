1 August, 2020 - 09:00 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, speaks at an event at Chatham House in London, Britain July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo Asharq Al-Awsat The United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that Turkey should stop interfering in Arab affairs, following comments on Libya made by Turkey's defense minister. "Relations are not managed by threats and there is no place for colonialist delusions in this day and age," Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter. Turkey has stepped up support for Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA), sending mercenaries from Syria to fight in the war-torn country. Ankara has also sent troops to Libya, claiming that they are advisers to the GNA in Tripoli. https://english.aawsat.com/home/article/2423511/uae-slams-turkey’s-‘colonialist-delusions’