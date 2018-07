With the United Arab Emirates having long sought to acquire Lockheed Martin F-35A light stealth fighters, an aircraft provided by the United States to a number of its allies across the world from Japan and South Korea to Israel and Italy, the country’s armed forces have reportedly dispatched officials to Israel to assess the performance of the aircraft. Israel and Turkey are the only Middle Eastern states to field the F-35, with nine jets currently in active service in the Israeli Air Force. Due to the friendly and strengthening relations between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, both leading Western clients in the region, Israel may well be willing to provide the UAE with assistance in modernising its air fleet. Turkey for its part not only lacks F-35 jets in active service, but its relations with the UAE have long been poor with sharply conflicting interests in a number of theatres.While the United States has reportedly denied Abu Dhabi its fifth generation jets, in part to retain Israel’s technological advantage over the Arab states, the risk posed to U.S. interests and to those of Tel Aviv appear minor to non existent should Abu Dhabi be provided with the light stealth fighters. Even with the F-35, the UAE Air Force would lack a heavy air superiority fighter capable of matching the capabilities of the Israeli F-15C in air to air combat, or a specialised strike platform analogous to the F-15I , which would leave it at a considerable disadvantage. Combined with the extremely small risk of the Western aligned client state ‘going rogue’ and turning on Israel, and the F-35’s high maintenance requirements and heavy reliance on a regular supply of parts from the United States to operate, the UAE’s acquisition of the fighter remains a negligible risk. Equipped with the fighters however, it would be better placed to combat common regional adversaries - particularly the Iranian military across the Persian Gulf against which the United States and Israel increasingly sought to build a coalition of regional allies