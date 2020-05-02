What's new

UAE send aid to india

Jan 22, 2020
KaiserX said:
We should shoot that plane down.
If you shoot down plane carrying out medical aid to a country worst hit by corona do you know how will it represent your country on international stage....
N.Siddiqui said:
Indian media is not highlighting any aid given by China, mainstream and all.

And also any aid, consignment from Pakistan, don't know Pakistan sent any aid or not, there were reports about it.
In the local newspaper of Mumbai I had read news about Pakistan and China help offer to India in this tough time.... We are really thankful to Pakistan and China that they kept our disputes aside and came forward to help in this tough time....
 
May 14, 2020
KaiserX said:
We should shoot that plane down.
Are you for real?

The Indian government has severely let down its population. This is a life saving move by all nations that are aiding this Modi made disaster - last thing we want to do is suggest that the average Pakistani would be happy to see this vital aid not getting to its chosen destination.
Kids are losing mothers and fathers - Indian kids dont have different blood or arent immune to pain.
 
