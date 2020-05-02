UAE send aid to india

Imran Khan
first of all we are not living in stone age . 2nd its AN-124 of our friend Ukraine
Show some Rahma.. Also I hope the mods will enforce a law to lay off and cut india some slack. Anyone who makes fun of the covid disaster should be warned
#UAE sent 157 ventilators and 480 BiPaPs and other medical equipment, to #India.
View attachment 740727
View attachment 740728
View attachment 740729
View attachment 740730
If you shoot down plane carrying out medical aid to a country worst hit by corona do you know how will it represent your country on international stage....
In the local newspaper of Mumbai I had read news about Pakistan and China help offer to India in this tough time.... We are really thankful to Pakistan and China that they kept our disputes aside and came forward to help in this tough time....Indian media is not highlighting any aid given by China, mainstream and all.
And also any aid, consignment from Pakistan, don't know Pakistan sent any aid or not, there were reports about it.
Are you for real?
indian hyper nationalism see it as shame to take aid