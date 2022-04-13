UAE seeks SAM, asking about Barak-8 with active RF/IIR seeker​

UAE seeks SAM, asking about Barak-8 with active RF/IIR seekerBy Boyko Nikolov On Feb 7, 2022
TEL AVIV, ($1=3.20 Israeli Shekels) — The United Arab Emirates is in talks with Israel over the possible acquisition of anti-aircraft missile systems, with an interest in the Israeli-Indian Barak-8 surface-to-air missile [SAM], as well as the Iron Dome or Spyder.
The recent airstrikes by missiles and drones on the territory of the UEA by Houthi rebels are one of the reasons why Dubai sought the help of Tel Aviv, the Jerusalem Post reported in its publication. The UAE and Israel are building a relationship of good diplomatic relations after Tel Aviv signed an agreement with four Arab Neighborhood League countries [Bahrain, UAE, Sudan, and Morocco] two years ago. Jordan and Egypt, as Israel’s neighbors, have also maintained their diplomacy and maintained good manners since the end of the last century.
Israel relies on its military-industrial complex, which is a driving force in the country’s economy, provides thousands of jobs, and is technologically perhaps the most advanced in the world. The UAE, Pakistan, Algeria, Morocco, and Egypt are some of the countries in the region that are operators of Israeli weapons systems. It is therefore not surprising that Dubai is looking to Tel Aviv, hoping to hold fruitful talks that will satisfy the UAE’s national security interests.
Why Barak-8 missile?Barak-8 is an Israeli-Indian surface-to-air missile. It is a product of the engineering cooperative between Israel Aerospace Industries and the Defense Research and Development Organization of India. The two countries are working together to develop Bharat Electronics in India and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in Israel.
Barak-8 is a completely new development in its field, which after successfully passing several two-state tests, was officially presented in 2016, and in 2017 began its serial production.
Its operational feature is a media range missile for anti-aircraft, helicopters, drones, ballistic missiles, anti-ship missiles, fighters. The missile weighs 275 kg and carries a warhead of 60 kg.
Barak-8 develops a maximum flight speed of Mach 3 and is powered by a two-stage smokeless pulse rocket engine. The characteristic of Barak-8 is that it is deployed very quickly, which is key in the UAE’s desire to counter almost immediately an air threat. It can intercept and hit targets up to 150 km.
Barak-8 can be launched from a ship or the ground, and in both cases the launch is vertical. However, one of its advantages, which is important for the UAE, is that Barak-8 has a two-way data connection and active RF / IIR seekers. Ie Barak-8 searches for air targets in two ways – direct communication with the radar transmitter or detection of infrared emissions of the target.
Iron Dome or Spyder are also being discussed
The Iron Dome is the flagship of the Israeli defense industry. This anti-aircraft missile system is designed from Israel’s needs in response to regional threats, ie. Iron Dome is designed to deal with threats within a radius of 70 km.
Spyder, unlike the Iron Dome, has an even more limited range, up to 35 km, but is most often used to intercept and destroy flying objects within a radius of 9 to 15 km. However, Spyder can raise an air target at a high altitude – nearly 16 km, as the missile has boosters.
The UAE has already begun to think much more seriously about its air defenses. BulgarianMiliter.com reminded us that just a few days ago Dubai decided to spend nearly $ 3.3 billion to acquire South Korean surface-to-air missile systems Cheolmae-II. This is a serious missile system whose missiles reach a speed of Mach 5.
The UAE will receive surface-to-air missile systems including missile batteries, a freight vehicle, and a radar system. The production of Cheolmae-II will be carried out by two South Korean companies – the aforementioned Hanwha Defense and LIG Nex1.
***
