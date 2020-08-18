/ Register

UAE security advisor receives Mossad chief

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Jyotish, Aug 18, 2020 at 8:33 PM.

  Aug 18, 2020 at 8:33 PM #1
    Jyotish

    UAE security advisor receives Mossad chief

    Mossad chief Yossi Cohen arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday to hold talks on agreement to normalize ties

    Idiris Okuduci, Zehra Nur Duz

    18.08.2020

    ISTANBUL

    The UAE’s national security advisor on Tuesday received the head of Israeli spy agency Mossad as part of normalization deal between their countries, according to the official Emirates News Agency.

    Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mossad’s Yossi Cohen discussed regional developments and security cooperation between the two countries.

    Efforts against the novel coronavirus was also among the issues discussed by the two sides.

    Cohen arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday to hold talks on the agreement to normalize ties, according to Israeli media.

    Last week, US President Donald Trump announced a deal between Israel and the UAE to normalize their relations.

    The UAE is the first Gulf state and third Arab nation to have full diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

    Despite reports that the deal halted Israel’s controversial plan to annex parts of the West Bank, Netanyahu confirmed his government’s continued commitment to the annexation plan.

    Palestinian groups denounced the deal, saying it does nothing to serve the Palestinian cause and ignores the rights of Palestinians.

    https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/uae-security-advisor-receives-mossad-chief/1945823#
     
  Aug 18, 2020 at 8:42 PM #2
    Imran Khan

    very soon arab media will have news like this

    Israeli mujahedin army killed 3 Palestinian occupier terrorists :lol:
     
  Aug 18, 2020 at 8:44 PM #3
    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Great their living together has become legalized through a marriage. And, great for their illegal kids too....
     
  Aug 18, 2020 at 8:48 PM #4
    Trango Towers

    Well that was quick
     
