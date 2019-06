Yes, Iran, the primary state sponsor of terrorism in the region (invented it) who cannot do anything on its own and relies completely on foreign proxies (mostly Arabs to add to the irony) which is ruled by a terrorist militia loyal to the religious cult figure (that claims infallibility) in the form of IRGC and the Grand Ayatollah "Sayyid" Khamenei Al-Hosseini is now acting like the girl who cried wolf.



Even if it was the work of UAE and KSA it is part of the game. A game that you are and have very much been a part of for 40 years. I would not be surprised as none of those "attacks" ever did any harm. Suits all parties. Even higher oil prices suits us even though our economies nowadays are far less reliant on oil/gas and the non-oil/gas sector booming.



In fact it would be a good thing. Make the US fight Iran and sit back and defend yourself and go on the offensive in case of getting attacked. The firepower of KSA is much greater than that of Iran (even our ballistic missiles) not even mentioning that of the GCC and our allies so in case of any attack it will be replied tenfold. Nobody shall feel sorry for the Iranian regime. It has long been coming. You can only mess up the region for so long (40 years) before shit hits the fan.

