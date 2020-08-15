/ Register

UAE Says Pact Not about Confronting Iran, Rejects Erdogan Threat

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by beijingwalker, Aug 15, 2020 at 8:18 PM.

    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker

    UAE Says Pact Not about Confronting Iran, Rejects Erdogan Threat
    • August, 15, 2020 - 15:08
    [​IMG]
    TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The United Arab Emirates said its decision to normalize ties with Israel isn’t about countering Iran, and dismissed criticism of the pact from Turkey’s president.


    “This is not about Iran. This is about the UAE, Israel and the United States,” Anwar Gargash, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, said in a phone interview, according to Reuters.

    “This is in no way meant to create some sort of grouping against Iran.”

    While the Trump administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have sought to frame the agreement as part of their attempt to confront and further isolate Iran, Gargash claimed that the UAE isn’t looking to provoke its near neighbor.

    “We have a very complicated relationship with Iran,” he said. “While we have our concerns, we feel also that resolving these issues should be through diplomacy and de-escalation.”

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey could withdraw its ambassador to the UAE over the country’s agreement with Israel, saying it dealt a blow to Palestinian rights. Gargash dismissed the statement as a “double standard” which glossed over Turkey’s own significant trade links with Israel.

    “They receive over half a million Israeli tourists, have $2 billion worth of bilateral trade and an existing embassy there. And I ask myself whether this is a principled position or not,” Gargash said.

    Under the deal, Israel agreed to put aside for now its pledge to annex West Bank land the Palestinians want for a state. “We have been very concerned with the issue of annexation,” Gargash said. “Through this imaginative proclamation, we have at least been able to give negotiations space.”

    https://www.tasnimnews.com/en/news/...about-confronting-iran-rejects-erdogan-threat
     
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker

    Mixed reactions in Asia towards UAE-Israel diplomatic deal

    PUBLISHED 15 AUGUST 2020

    WAHYUDI SOERIAATMADJA
    the United States-brokered diplomatic accord between Israel and United Arab Emirates.

    The accord was announced on Thursday and would see "full normalisation of relations" between the two countries in exchange for Israel suspending annexation of the occupied West Bank territory.

    Indonesian foreign ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah, when contacted by The Straits Times on Friday (Aug 14), said the ministry had "so far no comment" on the agreement. Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman declined to comment.

    Jakarta-based international affairs observer Yon Machmudi told local news portal liputan6.com that Indonesia had no choice but to respect the UAE, but that the government must speak louder and remind other countries in the Middle East to keep pushing for the two-state solution to ensure Palestine's independence.

    "The accord hurt the Palestinians… and made them further marginalised for the sake of the economic interest of the countries in the Middle East," Mr Yon said in a text message reply to The Straits Times on Friday.

    Mr Zuhairi Misrawi, a noted academic from Indonesia's largest Islamic organisation Nahdlatul Ulama, urged the Indonesian government to continue to help Palestine, in line with the country's constitution.

    "Indonesians should respect the peace deal, but our commitment to helping Palestine will never fade away," Mr Zuhairi was quoted saying by liputan6.com. He told The Straits Times Indonesia should not accept the narrative offered by the US, Israel, and UAE.

    Indonesia was the first country to recognise Palestinian independence after the declaration of the state of Palestine in Algeria, November 15, 1988.

    Mixed reactions came from other Asian countries, with China hailing the peace deal, and Malaysia's former prime minister criticising it.

    "China is happy to see measures that are helping to ease tensions between countries in the Middle East and promoting regional peace and stability," said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

    "We hope relevant parties will take concrete actions to bring the Palestinian issue back to the track of dialogue and negotiation on an equal footing at an early date," Zhao said, reiterating Beijing's support for an independent Palestinian state.

    Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad warned that the landmark accord was a step backwards for peace and would divide the Muslim world into warring factions, and that "Israelis will add fuel to the fire", South China Morning Post reported.

    US President Donald Trump made the surprise announcement at the White House on Thursday after a three-way phone conversation with leaders from Israel and UAE. Mr Trump said the peace accord would lead to greater cooperation on investment, tourism, security, technology, energy, and other areas, and the two countries would allow regular direct passenger flights, as well as set up embassies for the first time.

    With this agreement, UAE would become the third Arab country to have normal diplomatic relations with Israel along with Egypt (in a 1979 peace agreement), and Jordan (a 1994 treaty).
    https://elevenmyanmar.com/news/mixed-reactions-in-asia-towards-uae-israel-diplomatic-deal
     
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    This is how the world sees these Arab PUPPETS.
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  1. Greaves