UAE says intercepted Houthi ballistic missile, destroyed launching site in Yemen
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English
Published: 31 January ,2022: 01:39 AM GST Updated: 31 January ,2022: 10:59 AM GST
-
The UAE intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Iran-backed Houthis and destroyed the launching site in Yemen, the defense ministry said early on Monday.
The ministry added that the interception of the missile resulted in no damages, as the debris fell in unpopulated areas.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The defense ministry also said: “UAE air defence forces and the Coalition Command have succeeded in destroying the missile launcher in Yemen after identifying locations of the sites.”
It stressed “full readiness” to deal with any threat, and vowed to take all necessary measures to protect the country.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation insisted air traffic is operating as usual, operations of all flights are running normally, and there is no impact on airports as a result of the Houthi ballistic missile.
This marks the third cross border aerial attack by the Houthis against the UAE in less than three weeks.
On January 17 the Houthis launched a deadly attack using cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as drones, to target Abu Dhabi. The strike led to a fire breaking out and the explosion of three petroleum tankers, killing three people and wounding six others.
That was followed by another attack against Abu Dhabi on January 24, but UAE authorities said they successfully intercepted the two Houthi ballistic missiles with no casualties. The UAE revealed then it had coordinated efforts with US forces at Al Dhafra Air Base near Abu Dhabi.
The Houthis have threatened to keep targeting the UAE so long as it backs groups in Yemen fighting against the militia.
The UAE is part of the Arab Coalition led by Saudi Arabia which intervened in Yemen in 2015 to restore the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
The Arab Coalition and pro-government groups have been making gains in Yemen, reclaiming provinces from under the control of the Houthis.
its became a routine live fire now