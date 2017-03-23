What's new

UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several

Shahzaz ud din

Jun 12, 2017
UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several

Two separate explosions in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai struck on Monday.




Three people were killed and several others were injured on Monday in two separate explosions in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, the police and local media said.

The Abu Dhabi government media office said two people were killed in the blast in the capital, which the National daily reported had hit the KFC and Hardees restaurants on the city's Rashid bin Saeed Street.

The street is also known as a main road to the airport, where top aides to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to land later on Monday, in a historic trip between Israel and another Arab country.

The police said the Abu Dhabi incident also caused several minor and moderate injuries, and residents of the building and surrounding areas were evacuated. The Abu Dhabi government media office said the blast was caused by a "misalignment in the gas container fittings following refueling."


Photos published on social and local media showed extensive damage to the two restaurants with a white plume of smoke rising from the ground floor of the building.

In Dubai, one person was killed when a gas cylinder exploded in a restaurant early on Monday, local media reported.

Abu Dhabi-owned The National newspaper, quoting a Dubai Civil Defense spokesperson, said the blast in Dubai had caused a blaze that damaged the ground floor of the building. The fire was controlled within 33 minutes, it added.
Clutch

Clutch

Aug 3, 2008
Shehr Abbasi said:
Revenge for Israel?
Two seperate explosions are not gas leaks.... As being reported by the police state media...

Several hurt in Abu Dhabi restaurant blast, police say gas fault likely
Reuters 31 Aug 2020
Reuters 31 Aug 2020
The blast hit KFC and Hardees restaurants on the city’s Rashid bin Saeed Street, local media reported. — Photo courtesy Abu Dhabi Police Twitter

The blast hit KFC and Hardees restaurants on the city’s Rashid bin Saeed Street, local media reported. — Photo courtesy Abu Dhabi Police Twitter
Several people were injured on Monday in an explosion that was likely caused by gas lines in a restaurant in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi, the police said in a statement.
The blast hit KFC and Hardees restaurants on the city’s Rashid bin Saeed Street, Abu Dhabi-owned The National daily said, adding that other retail outlets were also damaged.





Abu Dhabi police said the explosion caused several minor and moderate injuries, and residents of the building and surrounding areas were evacuated.
Photos published on social and local media showed extensive damage to the two restaurants with a white plume of smoke rising from the ground floor of the building.
 
ZeEa5KPul

Jul 13, 2017
Probably some DIY terrorist attack over normalization with Israel. Oh, well, I'm sure UAE authorities will round the perpetrators up and punish them appropriately soon enough.
Clutch said:
Two seperate explosions are not gas leaks.... As being reported by the police state media...
Yeah, it's pretty silly to ascribe causes this early in an investigation. It's something states with a poor media game tend to do.
 
Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

Aug 4, 2020
Clutch said:
Probably... There is a huge expat Palestinian community there... Probably blowback .... Or could also be Iranian sleeper cells being activated.
Weird to blow up a restaurant. I doubt it's some terrorist attack.

Not to advocate some bombs or anything, but wouldn't it be more impactful to destroy some Israeli assets? I don't know maybe the Burj Khalifa? Just speculating that it might be a possibility if the Palestinians are passionate in their political manifestations. I hope they don't because it will just taint the Muslim image and make Israel look as the good guy. Mossad loves these terrorist attacks because it furthers their strategic partnerships.
 
Clutch

Clutch

Aug 3, 2008
Shehr Abbasi said:
Weird to blow up a restaurant. I doubt it's some terrorist attack.

Not to advocate some bombs or anything, but wouldn't it be more impactful to destroy some Israeli assets? I don't know maybe the Burj Khalifa? Just speculating that it might be a possibility if the Palestinians are passionate in their political manifestations. I hope they don't because it will just taint the Muslim image and make Israel look as the good guy. Mossad loves these terrorist attacks because it furthers their strategic partnerships.
I agree. Terrorism does not win any sort of narrative these days. If it is the Palestinians ... These attacks would be against their own interests.

However... What may also be happening is its MOSSAD themselves. Think about it... As it helps with the narrative you just quoted. UAE welcomed the demons in who's formal motto is, "By deception thou shall do war"!
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Nov 14, 2015
That's the plan!!! Now, folks will kill the UAE internally....

And, some unscrupulous folks from Pak laundered their Haram wealth gained through Haram means, which takes a toll on their future Nesils, to this Haram land ruled by the Haram-zades!!! Now, everything is lost to the Beni Israil!!! Ilahi Adalet...
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

Feb 8, 2009
Shehr Abbasi said:
Revenge for Israel?
Lol, think harder, it might be the other way around. the agents might be coming out to hire local disenfrenchised locals and they might be doing their bidding... thats how all the movements are, using locals to do the dirty work but the mastermind will get its work done. i am playing devils advocate, there is more than it meets the eye...
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

Sep 8, 2009
After Syria /Iraq the target is 100% Turkey

However as the foreign spies will come into UAE from Israel , Assassination's and killings will no doubtly start
 
Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

Aug 4, 2020
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
That's the plan!!! Now, folks will kill the UAE internally....

And, some unscrupulous folks from Pak laundered their Haram wealth gained through Haram means, which takes a toll on their future Nesils, to this Haram land ruled by the Haram-zades!!! Now, everything is lost to the Beni Israil!!! Ilahi Adalet...
Hezar Maut is better than Wahid Dirham-i-Haram Refah/Münafeh!!

“O you who believe, fear Allah and give up what remains of your demand for riba, if you are indeed believers. If you do it not, take notice of war from Allah and His Messenger.” Qur’an 2:278-279

“Those who consume riba cannot stand (on the Day of Resurrection) except as one stands who is being beaten by Satan into insanity. That is because they say, ‘Trade is (just) like riba.’ But Allah has permitted trade and has forbidden riba...” Qur’an 2:275

“O you who believe! Do not devour Riba (e.g. interest), making it double & redouble, and be careful of (your duty to) Allah, that you may be successful.” Qur’an 3:130
 
