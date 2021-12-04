UAE receives the first Gowind Corvette Bani yas

French shipbuilder Naval Group has announced that it has launched the first Gowind corvette for the UAE Navy. The launch ceremony took place today, in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces.The Bani Yas corvette has left the dry-dock of Naval Group site in Lorient. This is a major industrial and symbolic milestone, where the corvette reaches her natural environment..The second corvette is already under construction and will be launched next year. Naval Group, as a turn-key solution provider will also train the Navy’s crew from the equipment level up to the operational level.“These 2 surface combatants will provide the UAE Navy with new naval capabilities and this event marks a very important milestone for the program close to the highly symbolic day of the UAE 50th anniversary.”“The Bani Yas program illustrates Naval Group’s capability to deliver state of the art capabilities to meet specific requirements of its customers with the integration of diversified sensors and weapons through its SETIS Combat Management System.”Gowind is a multi-mission Surface Combatant providing multiple simultaneous capabilities and designed to achieve, with the highest level of performance, the full spectrum of naval defence operations and maritime security roles.Sturdy, strongly equipped, highly manoeuvrable, Gowind integrates, through a combat proven Naval Group Combat Management System designed by Naval Group and innovative structural solutions, the latest generation sensors and weapons.