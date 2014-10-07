Log in
UAE rapid response forces doing war simulations
Today at 4:37 AM
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
Today at 4:37 AM
Philip the Arab
Today at 4:40 AM
Old, yet it is great footage.
They have great troop optics, Trijicon ACOG with Trijicon RMR is a good all around scope combo.
