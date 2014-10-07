What's new

UAE rapid response forces doing war simulations

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Mosamania
OPFOR For Hire: No Holds Barred Exercises.
Replies
0
Views
2K
Mosamania
Mosamania
Rashid Mahmood
Pakistan Navy Branches & Training
Replies
10
Views
52K
Rashid Mahmood
Rashid Mahmood
L
systematic Smashing of Central Asi
Replies
0
Views
675
lem34
L
L
Iran well prepared for the worst
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
secularbuster
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom