UAE profit following agreement: US advanced weapons

The forthcoming agreement with Israel to establish diplomatic relations will make it easier for the United States to supply the United States with advanced weapons; One of them may be the F35, the delivery of which has so far been denied out of a desire to maintain Israel's qualitative advantage.

The establishment of official relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which was announced yesterday (Thursday), could pave the way for more US arms deals with the country in the Persian Gulf, experts say. Read more in Calcalist: "UAE airlines will be the main beneficiaries of the peace agreement with Israel" Netanyahu: "We have decided on the establishment of an official and complete peace with the United Arab Emirates" Establishing Relations with the Emirates: Business Opportunities and Great Commercial Potential The agreement between the two countries under the auspices of US President Donald Trump makes the United Arab Emirates the third country after Egypt and Jordan to establish such an agreement with Israel, which enjoys special access to American weapons. In an interview on US public radio yesterday, David Friedman that "the closer the United Arab Emirates gets to Israel, becomes its partner, and becomes a regional ally of the United States, I think that will change the threat assessment on its part and it can improve with it" when it comes to future arms deals. F35 F35 Photo: USAF The United States guarantees that Israel will receive more advanced weapons than those it supplies to Arab countries, and gives it what is known as a "quality military advantage" over its neighbors. One example of this is the Lockheed Martin F35, which Israel already uses operationally, but The United Arab Emirates can not purchase it at the moment. The high-quality military, which stemmed from the fear that advanced technologies would be used against Israel. " Today the Emirates Air Force's most advanced fighter jet is the US F-16E, as well as the Mirage 2000 made in France. In May, the U.S. State Department approved a possible sale of up to 4,569 used armored vehicles (MRAPs) to the UAE for $ 556 million. U.S. lawmakers have tried to use arms deals as an incentive for countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE to advance human rights issues and avoid harming civilians as much as possible in the attacks they carry out against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.