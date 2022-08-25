UAE President to visit Greece DUBAI: UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan will pay an official visit to Greece on Thursday, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported. During the visit, Mohamed bin Zayed will discuss areas of cooperation with Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and...

DUBAI: UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan will pay an official visit to Greece on Thursday, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.During the visit, Mohamed bin Zayed will discuss areas of cooperation with Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and other senior officials.The leaders will also discuss bilateral ties and ways to boost strategic partnerships between both countries to serve common interests, said WAMWithin a (roughly) month, Saudi Prince Salman and King Bin Zayed visit Greece, emphasizing and reminding in the best possible way of Greece's significantly upgraded geopolitical role, as the EU's energy gateway, after the Russian invasion.