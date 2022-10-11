UAE president highlights need for dialogue during meeting with Russia’s Putin​

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE has doubled trade exchange with Russia reaching five billion dollars

UAE president highlights need for dialogue during meeting with Russia’s Putin DUBAI: The UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan highlighted the need for dialogue between all parties to the Ukraine crisis during a visit to St. Petersburg, Russia on Tuesday. During a meeting with Putin, Sheikh Mohamed said his country seeks to contribute to strengthening the...

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to St. Petersburg on Tuesday. (Emirates News Agency)Arab NewsOctober 11, 2022DUBAI: The UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan highlighted the need for dialogue between all parties to the Ukraine crisis during a visit to St. Petersburg, Russia on Tuesday.During a meeting with Putin, Sheikh Mohamed said his country seeks to contribute to strengthening the foundations of peace and stability in the world, and is working to reduce tensions and find diplomatic solutions to crises.He called for the continuation of serious consultations to resolve the Ukraine crisis through dialogue, negotiation, and diplomacy to reach a political settlement.The two presidents also reviewed a number of regional and international issues and developments of common concern during discussions, Emirates News Agency reported.The UAE’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the president's visit to Russia aims to help reach “effective political solutions” to the Ukrainian crisis.Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan during a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia, October 11, 2022. (Reuters)The Gulf country “seeks to achieve positive results to reduce military escalation, reduce humanitarian repercussions, and reach a political settlement to achieve global peace and security,” the ministry said.Meanwhile, Putin said Emirati-Russian ties are an important factor of regional and global stability.“Despite all the difficulties that exist in the international relations today, ties between Russia and the United Arab Emirates are an important factor of stability in the region and the entire world,” Russia’s president said at the start of his talks with Sheikh Mohamed.Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE’s president, said in a tweet that Sheikh Mohamed’s visit was pre-scheduled within the framework of bilateral relations but that the war in Ukraine requires an urgent solution.