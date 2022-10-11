What's new

UAE president highlights need for dialogue during meeting with Russia’s Putin

K

Khan2727

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
843
0
1,075
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

UAE president highlights need for dialogue during meeting with Russia’s Putin​


UAE president highlights need for dialogue during meeting with Russia’s Putin


1665504556833.png

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to St. Petersburg on Tuesday. (Emirates News Agency)

Arab News
October 11, 2022

  • Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE has doubled trade exchange with Russia reaching five billion dollars
DUBAI: The UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan highlighted the need for dialogue between all parties to the Ukraine crisis during a visit to St. Petersburg, Russia on Tuesday.

During a meeting with Putin, Sheikh Mohamed said his country seeks to contribute to strengthening the foundations of peace and stability in the world, and is working to reduce tensions and find diplomatic solutions to crises.

He called for the continuation of serious consultations to resolve the Ukraine crisis through dialogue, negotiation, and diplomacy to reach a political settlement.

The two presidents also reviewed a number of regional and international issues and developments of common concern during discussions, Emirates News Agency reported.

The UAE’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the president's visit to Russia aims to help reach “effective political solutions” to the Ukrainian crisis.

1665504645346.png


Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan during a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia, October 11, 2022. (Reuters)

The Gulf country “seeks to achieve positive results to reduce military escalation, reduce humanitarian repercussions, and reach a political settlement to achieve global peace and security,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Putin said Emirati-Russian ties are an important factor of regional and global stability.

“Despite all the difficulties that exist in the international relations today, ties between Russia and the United Arab Emirates are an important factor of stability in the region and the entire world,” Russia’s president said at the start of his talks with Sheikh Mohamed.

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE’s president, said in a tweet that Sheikh Mohamed’s visit was pre-scheduled within the framework of bilateral relations but that the war in Ukraine requires an urgent solution.

www.arabnews.com

UAE president highlights need for dialogue during meeting with Russia’s Putin

DUBAI: The UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan highlighted the need for dialogue between all parties to the Ukraine crisis during a visit to St. Petersburg, Russia on Tuesday. During a meeting with Putin, Sheikh Mohamed said his country seeks to contribute to strengthening the...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

dBSPL
Turkish flag projected on Burj Khalifa before President Erdogan's visit to UAE
Replies
7
Views
972
Saddam Hussein
Saddam Hussein
Protest_again
UAE President's Surprise Special Gesture, Receives PM Modi at Abu Dhabi Airport
Replies
0
Views
344
Protest_again
Protest_again
Akritas
UAE President to visit Greece
Replies
0
Views
171
Akritas
Akritas
Titanium100
Qatar and UAE leaders run into each other for first time since Gulf crisis ended in the winter olympics
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
Knockingdoors
K
Akritas
President of the UAE is talking about selling Mirage 2000-9 to Greece.
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
109
Views
4K
Hindustani78
Hindustani78

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom