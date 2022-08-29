UAE pledges 20 aircraft sorties of relief goods for flood victims​

,.,.,.Turkiye sends second batch of relief equipment for flood affected areas, according to the country's defence ministryAugust 29, 2022Men walk along a flooded road with their belongings, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sohbatpur, Pakistan August 28, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERSThe United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities on Monday contacted Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and pledged 20 aircraft full of flood relief equipment for Pakistan’s flood-affected people.The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that the UAE authorities had contacted the army chief for flood relief assistance. “UAE has pledged 20 aircraft sorties flood relief equipment to assist the flood victims across Pakistan,” it added.Meanwhile, two more Turkish planes carrying relief goods for flood victims across Pakistan have arrived from the capital Ankara."Our country's helping hand continues to reach our Pakistani brothers who were affected by the floods. Two more Turkish Armed Forces planes carrying humanitarian aid materials departed from Ankara Etimesgut Airport," the country’s defence ministry had said on Twitter late on Sunday.Two other Turkish planes carrying relief goods for flood victims across Pakistan landed in Karachi early Sunday, state media reported.Earlier, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced the establishment of an "air bridge" to provide tents and humanitarian aid to Pakistan, which was hit by heavy floods.Humanitarian aid materials consisting of 10,000 tents, 50,000 food parcels, 50,000 hygiene materials and 10,000 parcels of baby food were sent to the flood areas in the first stage, AFAD said.Unprecedented floods caused by historic rains have inundated half of the country and killed over 1,000 people since mid-June.Constant rains and raging floods have already destroyed a large chunk of infrastructure and agricultural lands across the country including tens of thousands of homes, roads and bridges and washed away nearly a million animals.