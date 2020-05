True, by free trade, i didn't meant the free trade in goods and services. What I meant is the ease of introduction of questionable investment in UAE. Be it for the trade or in most cases smuggling of Gold and other precious commodities. And investment in Real Estate in UAE.



Someone commented about the UK. Yes in the past it was true.



But now very strict money laundering laws and disclosures needed if you want to buy a property or any other investment.



Those who are resident of the UK will vouch for it.

For example , in recent months all the UK bank now requires that only the account holders can deposit money in the bank accounts.



Recently, I needed to deposit cash in to my daughter's account. I wasn't able to do it in her bank.

In the end I ended up transferring from my bank account.



Similarly, I am in the process to buy a property for my daughter.



I have to provide the evidence of the funding, my ID documents, my bank statements for last 6 months.

A declaration that I am gifting the money to my daughter, and would have no share in the ownership of the property or reside in it.



Further, I am also in the process to buy a commercial property in the name of me and my wife.

Among other things , i.e. IDs, Bank Statements, etc. I even have to answer the question that I am not the Wajid Khan , the ex minister of NWFP province.



I was laughing with my agent. I told him, I cannot be, I have never worked in Pakistan.



In short, the system is tighten up a great deal. But I am sure, it is for us mere mortals.

Those big wigs, still may find loopholes to exploit.

