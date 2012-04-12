UAE owned company wins German army rifle competition

Philip the Arab
The company CG Haenel won the German army rifle competition beating out HK. The rifle is based off of the Caracal 816 which was designed by the the same designers of the HK416. The company is owned by Tawazun which also owns Caracal.
The total deal is probably worth in the region of 245 million euros (over $290 million) and will see the procurement of some 120,000 new firearms.
