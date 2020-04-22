What's new

UAE moves to protect Pakistan by suspending Visas from coronavirus.

UAE has suspended issuing Visas to Pakistan but Israeli's are welcome to apply. Is this clever move to spread the disease amongst Israeli's whilst protecting Pakistani's?

@BATMAN

UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report

1606314893137.png


The United Arab Emirates has temporarily stopped issuing new visas to citizens of Pakistan, Afghanistan and several mostly Muslim majority countries over security concerns, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

www.dawn.com

UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report

The FO last week said the suspension of visas could be related to coronavirus pandemic measures.
www.dawn.com
 
AND,😁
Who said UAE doesn't care for Pakistan, 😁
 
Lol.. UAE having security concerns from Pakistani citizens ...ya din be ana tha....how time changes.
There was a time when our forces used to train them
 
amazing,

Ho,

Yemen crisis.

Pakistanis and Pakistan will pay a horrible price in the end.
50 K troops sitting on uar would have been a better option.
 
:omghaha:
 
Desi bedouin, where art thou?

Btw Gangus in comment section are having field day. India has 50 million more men than women and it's really showing.
 
What price has India paid for not even sending one dalkhor soldier to help GCC?

  • Millions of ex-pat Indians in UAE
  • largest remittances from GCC from Indians
  • etc
And is UAE licking Netanyu's testicles to spite Pakistan? Is that also Pakistan's fault? Have some respect. Must poor boys from poor villages of poor mothers be sacrificed to keep this oily sheikhs happy?
Hiding in his thawb .....
 
