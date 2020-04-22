UAE moves to protect Pakistan by suspending Visas from coronavirus.

Indus Pakistan
ELITE MEMBER
- May 7, 2012
- 17,833
- 179
- Country
-
- Location
-
UAE has suspended issuing Visas to Pakistan but Israeli's are welcome to apply. Is this clever move to spread the disease amongst Israeli's whilst protecting Pakistani's?
@BATMAN
UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report
The United Arab Emirates has temporarily stopped issuing new visas to citizens of Pakistan, Afghanistan and several mostly Muslim majority countries over security concerns, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
@BATMAN
UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report
The United Arab Emirates has temporarily stopped issuing new visas to citizens of Pakistan, Afghanistan and several mostly Muslim majority countries over security concerns, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report
The FO last week said the suspension of visas could be related to coronavirus pandemic measures.
www.dawn.com