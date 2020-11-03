What's new

UAE minister backs Emmanuel Macron's remarks on Muslims

Anwar Gargash rejects accusations against French president that he seeks to exclude Muslims.

UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash says Muslims in the West 'need to be integrated in a better way' [File: Neil Hall/Reuters]

UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash says Muslims in the West 'need to be integrated in a better way' [File: Neil Hall/Reuters]
2 Nov 2020

A prominent United Arab Emirates minister has called on Muslims to accept the stance of French President Emmanuel Macron on his claims about the need for “integration” in Western societies.
“[Muslims] have to listen carefully to what Macron said in his speech. He doesn’t want to isolate Muslims in the West, and he is totally right,” Anwar Gargash, minister of state for foreign affairs, said in an interview on Monday with the German daily Die Welt.
He said Muslims “need to be integrated in a better way” in Western nations.
“The French state has the right to search for ways to achieve this in parallel with combating extremism and societal closure,” he added.
Gargash rejected accusations against the French president that he seeks to exclude Muslims living in France.
‘Freedom to draw’
The Emirati minister’s statements come amid ongoing protests in the Arab and Muslim world against Macron’s remarks on Islam, in which he accused Muslims of “separatism” and defended publishing the controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.
Following intense boycott campaigns of French products across the Arab and Muslim world, Macron lowered his tone and said he understood the feelings of Muslims over the cartoons.
“I understand the sentiments being expressed and I respect them,” the French president said in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera on Saturday.
“But you must understand my role right now, it’s to do two things: to promote calm and also to protect these rights,” Macron said.
“I will always defend in my country the freedom to speak, to write, to think, to draw,” he added.



UAE minister backs Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on Muslims

Anwar Gargash rejected accusations against French President Macron that he seeks to exclude Muslims.
UAE Statement on France Making Things Clear For Turkey & Pakistan| Analysis by Makhdoom Shahab

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323440436644642822
 
Muslims need to learn to integrate into European societies.

LGBT have full rights there. Women can dress however they want, infact niqab is seen as something intrusive, atheists can express themselves freely.

If they don't like that, they can go back to their countries. Don't go to someone's house and expect him to change his behaviour.
 
Keep Reading
AD
Bravo very brave French police, dignity for a woman. respect for human being and care for fellow citizens is absence from their vocabulary what a French values.
I swear everytime I heard this swine Anwar Gargash squeal, it boils my blood.

Let me remind all the Pakistanis, he is the turd which threatened Pakistan when we refused to join their dirty war in Yemen.

I am 110% sure, he is the brain child of all the UAE policy towards India and Israel. Make no mistake, he should be treated as the enemy of Pakistan as well.
 
From my remote point of view the minister is right in at least the part about many Muslims in the West who have to make the effort to integrate better.

On the other hand these particular regressive Muslims have been allowed to be so by the Western governments. I ask the readers to consider if British Muslims like Abu Hamza and Anjem Choudary have been allowed freedom in pre-2003 Iraq, pre-2011 Syria and pre-2011 Libya.

The West is reaping what it sowed.
 
Cliftonite said:
Muslims need to learn to integrate into European societies.

LGBT have full rights there. Women can dress however they want, infact niqab is seen as something intrusive, atheists can express themselves freely.

If they don't like that, they can go back to their countries. Don't go to someone's house and expect him to change his behaviour.
See, you're a good citizen and you don't even have to go there? Or perhaps just biding your time...
Anyways you prove that west can chnage you in Pakistan but Muslims according to your logic may not or is it should not?
 
jamahir said:
From my remote point of view the minister is right in at least the part about many Muslims in the West who have to make the effort to integrate better.

On the other hand these particular regressive Muslims have been allowed to be so by the Western governments. I ask the readers to consider if British Muslims like Abu Hamza and Anjem Choudary have been allowed freedom in pre-2003 Iraq, pre-2011 Syria and pre-2011 Libya.

The West is reaping what it sowed.
You think the names you mentioned are typical of British Muslims? Sometimes I despair with how little people know about the things they go on about.

These cartoons you mentioned were banned from the mosques they tried to occupy. The state allowed them to pray on the streets outside the mosques.

When the media used to cover then they'd wait for the jummah crowd to exit before chanting on the street to look like the crowds were thier members.

Of the thousands of British Muslim representatives, including Lords, parliamentarians, mayor's, councillors, business moguls, media personalities - the newspapers and the BBC would interview these extremists to represent Muslim opinion.

The media has been feeding you sh1t, but insaan ka apna akal bi hota hai.
 
313ghazi said:
These cartoons you mentioned were banned from the mosques they tried to occupy. The state allowed them to pray on the streets outside the mosques.
313ghazi said:
Of the thousands of British Muslim representatives, including Lords, parliamentarians, mayor's, councillors, business moguls, media personalities - the newspapers and the BBC would interview these extremists to represent Muslim opinion.
Underlined... That is my point. Even if some local Muslims are embarrassed of them the ( Western ) State allows these types to operate and the State's favorite media arms promote them.

And why ? Answer for example is their use by Western governments to conjure up many of the Syrian and Libyan "rebels".

I am not sure about this but old-style active Muslim intellectuals in the West ( like Tariq Ali in Britain ) are not given as much publicity by say BBC as much as it would to those cartoons you and I referred to.

A war between Muslim countries and France in near future is inevitable. (I am not taking about UAE)
The invasion of Libya had the joint collaboration between France and some Muslim-majority countries.
 
Cliftonite said:
Muslims need to learn to integrate into European societies.

LGBT have full rights there. Women can dress however they want, infact niqab is seen as something intrusive, atheists can express themselves freely.

If they don't like that, they can go back to their countries. Don't go to someone's house and expect him to change his behaviour.
Getting desperate for that visa? You have contradictions within sentences. How is that even possible?
Women can dress however they want
niqab is seen as something intrusive
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ said:
Anyways you prove that west can chnage you in Pakistan but Muslims according to your logic may not or is it should not?
Self-hating brownies have such issues. White masters are allowed to do anything but Muslims must act like self-hating slaves. Not gonna happen.
Microsoft said:
Getting desperate for that visa? You have contradictions within sentences. How is that even possible?
Yes, his main activity on PDF is to hate on Muslims. He maybe thinks that a French immigration officer is here too to grant him a LGBTQUGJKPHFDJNGDU-transgender visa for his efforts as brown knight :D
 
