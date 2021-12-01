What's new

UAE made EO/IR Gimbal 270

Philip the Arab

Gimbal 270 is a two axis stabilized sight system that is designed to be used on UAVs and small manned aircraf. The gimbal is equipped with Uncooled thermal camera, 2 CCD’s and LRF.

It will likely be used on the Emirati Reach-S UAV and other UAV projects and can be used on fixed wing aircraft as well.

20211125_212016.jpg


20211125_212001.jpg



20211127_135412.jpg


Screenshot_20211125-221319_YouTube.jpg
 
