UAE made air launched cruise missile

Philip the Arab
- Oct 26, 2018
@JamD We could've been making this.The Saber missile is a ALCM with 1200kg weight, 290km range, a 200kg payload, SATCOM guidance, 0.8 mach speed and a turbofan.
Halcon from the UAE is also developing an anti ship missile called the HAS-250.
Halcon from the UAE is also developing an anti ship missile called the HAS-250.
We have been making RAAD and then RAAD-2. The expertise has been there for the decade now, isn’t it? Then why “could have been”?@JamD We could've been making this.
We don't have a conventionally-focused ALCM. Something small, <300 km, and low-cost. It's likely to do with the knowledge for that being split across different departments in the industry, so no room for horizontal collaboration.We have been making RAAD and then RAAD-2. The expertise has been there for the decade now, isn’t it? Then why “could have been”?
We don't have a conventionally-focused ALCM. Something small, <300 km, and low-cost. It's likely to do with the knowledge for that being split across different departments in the industry, so no room for horizontal collaboration.