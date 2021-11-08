What's new

UAE made air launched cruise missile

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
6,005
74
23,599
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,719
22
17,484
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Philip the Arab said:
The Saber missile is a ALCM with 1200kg weight, 290km range, a 200kg payload, SATCOM guidance, 0.8 mach speed and a turbofan.

Halcon from the UAE is also developing an anti ship missile called the HAS-250.


@Bilal Khan (Quwa) @JamD @Indos @The SC @Zarvan

View attachment 793251

View attachment 793252

View attachment 793253
Click to expand...
Cooperation between UAE and Indonesia SOE is getting closer, some project with SOE Defense Holding is also in the pipeline, we will see what will happen in the next 1-3 years under Jokowi administration. But the close relationship would likely continue even after Jokowi is replaced in 2024 (his final term), just like when South Korea was getting closer with Indonesia since SBY administration.
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
6,005
74
23,599
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Bilal. said:
We have been making RAAD and then RAAD-2. The expertise has been there for the decade now, isn’t it? Then why “could have been”?
Click to expand...
We don't have a conventionally-focused ALCM. Something small, <300 km, and low-cost. It's likely to do with the knowledge for that being split across different departments in the industry, so no room for horizontal collaboration.
 
Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2018
6,899
6
6,432
Country
Jordan
Location
United States
They are also developing a 120km range cruise missile pictured on the top and a anti ship missile pictured in the bottom.
99B6AC29-08C9-4819-B96B-B97DC81391A9.jpeg
192786D8-6E42-4138-A236-EC0FF80619A8.jpeg
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2021
478
0
429
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
We don't have a conventionally-focused ALCM. Something small, <300 km, and low-cost. It's likely to do with the knowledge for that being split across different departments in the industry, so no room for horizontal collaboration.
Click to expand...

PAF's focus was on glide bombs for Stand of range weapons.so that's may be the reason AWC didn't develop something like Raad-lite.

Another reason may be that AWC after developing Raad 2 (it's a recent development),started working on next Supersonic air launched cruise missile along with NESCOM,so they may not had time to develop conventional version of Raad.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
UAE pursues better border security collaboration, more domestic capabilities
Replies
0
Views
149
dani191
D
D
Saudi Arabia Considering Israeli-Made Missile Defense Systems
Replies
12
Views
505
kingQamaR
K
Philip the Arab
Milkor launches UAE-designed UCAV
Replies
9
Views
490
Philip the Arab
Philip the Arab
BON PLAN
The Genesis of Rafale fighter
Replies
4
Views
579
BON PLAN
BON PLAN
HAIDER
Featured UAE Dispatches Fighter Jets To Support Its Allies Against Turkey
2
Replies
22
Views
3K
vishwambhar
vishwambhar

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom