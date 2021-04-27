What's new

UAE made ADASI QX-3 suicide drone is able to carry four precision-guided munitions

Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2018
6,049
6
5,234
Country
Jordan
Location
United States
The QX-3 is the third member of the QX loitering munitions family designed and developed by the UAE-based company ADASI, a subdivision of EDGE. Like the QX-1 and QX-2, the QX-3 uses the same design with an airframe and four electrically powered two-blade propellers. The forward section of the body integrates an electro-optic gimbal with a TV/thermal camera seeker allowing video and control data capabilities.


Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news

The ADASI QX-3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle loitering munition was showcased at IDEX 2021, International Land Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, UAE, February 2021. (Picture source Army Recognition)


The QX-3 loitering munition system puts a powerful aerial capability in the hands of infantry and special forces through a 20-kg UAV with a capacity of up to 4 precision-guided munitions, depending on the platform. With onboard video and multiple weapons, the system empowers operators to respond to changing realities in real-time, providing robust support to ground operations.

Transportable by light vehicle and available in both multi-rotor and fixed-wing Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) versions, the QX-3 loitering munitions offer a standoff range of 40 km and an endurance of up to 90 minutes with VTOL version or 40 minutes with a multi-rotor version.

The QX-3 kamikaze drone can be remotely controlled by a single operator using a ground control station, allowing the control of the quadcopter to set the flight path and manage payloads during the flight. The QX-3 can carry a maximum payload of 6 kg in multi-role version and 2.5 to 5 kg in quadcopter configuration.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,906
-7
1,868
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Philip the Arab said:
The QX-3 is the third member of the QX loitering munitions family designed and developed by the UAE-based company ADASI, a subdivision of EDGE. Like the QX-1 and QX-2, the QX-3 uses the same design with an airframe and four electrically powered two-blade propellers. The forward section of the body integrates an electro-optic gimbal with a TV/thermal camera seeker allowing video and control data capabilities.


Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news

The ADASI QX-3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle loitering munition was showcased at IDEX 2021, International Land Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, UAE, February 2021. (Picture source Army Recognition)


The QX-3 loitering munition system puts a powerful aerial capability in the hands of infantry and special forces through a 20-kg UAV with a capacity of up to 4 precision-guided munitions, depending on the platform. With onboard video and multiple weapons, the system empowers operators to respond to changing realities in real-time, providing robust support to ground operations.

Transportable by light vehicle and available in both multi-rotor and fixed-wing Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) versions, the QX-3 loitering munitions offer a standoff range of 40 km and an endurance of up to 90 minutes with VTOL version or 40 minutes with a multi-rotor version.

The QX-3 kamikaze drone can be remotely controlled by a single operator using a ground control station, allowing the control of the quadcopter to set the flight path and manage payloads during the flight. The QX-3 can carry a maximum payload of 6 kg in multi-role version and 2.5 to 5 kg in quadcopter configuration.
Click to expand...
Surprised this is not from Halcon. This is from EGDE. Is there any footage of the drone on YT
 
Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2018
6,049
6
5,234
Country
Jordan
Location
United States
Titanium100 said:
Surprised this is not from Halcon. This is from EGDE. Is there any footage of the drone on YT
Click to expand...
ADASI is focusing on UAVs mainly while Halcon focuses on missiles which need different skills and engineers.

In fact ADASI just hired some Senior South Africans this year just for developing more advanced UAVs. Halcon will supply munitions for it though. IMO ADASI will develop a UCAV very soon.

There are no videos of it on Youtube yet, but there is this video from Arabian Aerospace with its animations.

 
Last edited:
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,906
-7
1,868
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Philip the Arab said:
ADASI is focusing on UAVs mainly while Halcon focuses on missiles which need different skills and engineers.

In fact ADASI just hired some Senior South Africans this year just for developing more advanced UAVs. Halcon will supply munitions for it though. IMO ADASI will develop a UCAV very soon.

There are no videos of it on Youtube yet, but there is this video from Arabian Aerospace with its animations.

Click to expand...
I would love to see Turkish collab in the future. They really do have some mean engineers. Halcon however looks like a promising defense tech company compared to ADASI. I would love to see UAE put these drones to the test in a conflict perhaps Yemen and promote it that way. If the UAE wants to become a major arms supplier they should do similar tactics don't close the Yemen war but use it for arms sells releasing footages of your arms doing damage and customers will see it
 
Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2018
6,049
6
5,234
Country
Jordan
Location
United States
@Titanium100
ADASI has some interesting projects, some of which have been ordered by the armed forces and many in collaboration with Halcon. These are just the ones that were new at IDEX except the QX family of loitering munitions.

1619491018117.png


1619491028989.png


1619491035982.png


1619491046030.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom