UAE made ADASI QX-3 suicide drone is able to carry four precision-guided munitions

The QX-3 is the third member of the QX loitering munitions family designed and developed by the UAE-based company ADASI, a subdivision of EDGE. Like the QX-1 and QX-2, the QX-3 uses the same design with an airframe and four electrically powered two-blade propellers. The forward section of the body integrates an electro-optic gimbal with a TV/thermal camera seeker allowing video and control data capabilities.The QX-3 loitering munition system puts a powerful aerial capability in the hands of infantry and special forces through a 20-kg UAV with a capacity of up to 4 precision-guided munitions, depending on the platform. With onboard video and multiple weapons, the system empowers operators to respond to changing realities in real-time, providing robust support to ground operations.Transportable by light vehicle and available in both multi-rotor and fixed-wing Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) versions, the QX-3 loitering munitions offer a standoff range of 40 km and an endurance of up to 90 minutes with VTOL version or 40 minutes with a multi-rotor version.The QX-3 kamikaze drone can be remotely controlled by a single operator using a ground control station, allowing the control of the quadcopter to set the flight path and manage payloads during the flight. The QX-3 can carry a maximum payload of 6 kg in multi-role version and 2.5 to 5 kg in quadcopter configuration.