UAE launches Arab world's first Mars probe, establishes communication with orbiter (VIDEO)

Karnage is right to the extent - a big extent - that SUPARCO should have had a manned space program by now instead of installing military gernails as chiefs who misfocused efforts towards military rocketry projects. And I believe SUPARCO would be making excuses if it said that it faced a seven-times-bigger enemy.



This thread is for you.Surprised to see a self styled leftist thinking in "Hindu Muslim " terms.UAE 's Hope mission is a demonstration to what even a small Muslim nation can do.SUPARCO was intended to provide weather and reconnaissance satellite launch capabilities for military purposes. Our Chinese allies provide us these capabilities along with other allies. Just as Norway, Denmark, and NATO countries rely on US space capabilities as allies We can focus our attention ( allocating technical manpower) on developing offensive missile capabilities .Since you think in communal terms here is a "Muslim " space scientist for you to read up on. He could teach your Dr. Abdul Kalam some tricks.