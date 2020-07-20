What's new

UAE launches Arab world's first Mars probe, establishes communication with orbiter (VIDEO)

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
6,352
-2
9,399
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
UAE launches Arab world's first Mars probe, establishes communication with orbiter (VIDEO)
20 Jul, 2020 06:42 / Updated 1 hour ago







The UAE has successfully launched a rocket carrying a Mars orbiter from a site in Japan. The probe, which will monitor the atmosphere on the Red Planet, is the Arab world's first interplanetary exploration mission.
The Emirati Hope (Amal) orbiter separated from the Mitsubishi H-IIA rocket and is heading for Mars, which it is scheduled to reach in February. The mission is going according to plan, officials said, as the ground team in Dubai has established communications with the probe and received its first signal transmitted to Earth.

Moments that make history... The Emirates Mars Mission team participates in the first Arabic countdown from Japan... The countdown that ushers a new era for Arab space exploration. #HopeMarsMission#HopeProbepic.twitter.com/PaKk75e5F9

— Hope Mars Mission (@HopeMarsMission) July 19, 2020
The spacecraft is designed to monitor Mars from above the planet using an infrared spectrometer, an ultraviolet spectrometer and a camera. The orbiter will study the atmosphere condition and record climate change on the Red Planet, among other things.

The launch marks the first interplanetary exploration mission by an Arab country. The historic send-off was due to commence earlier this month, but was delayed several times because of bad weather.

ALSO ON RT.COMGiant Martian lava caves could be prime location to find alien life
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
6,352
-2
9,399
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
https://www.rt.com/news/495250-uae-first-mars-orbiter/

The Writer of the article suggests That UAE has launched the Satellite which is a bit absurd. The Launcher and Launch site are Japanese.

Moreover what is the benefit of studying climate change of Mars and monitoring the planet for a country like UAE?

I think that this was a Foreign university's top project that lacked funding and UAE jumped in for getting attention of international community. Now people think that UAE is an Space power lmao.

Congrats Btw.
 
drumstick

drumstick

BANNED
Feb 17, 2020
935
-19
631
Country
India
Location
India
Wonderful news... Wish this Emirati Hope (Amal) meet all its mission objectives, be all the success come its way...

Mangalyaan is eagerly waiting for its arrival...
 
Agha Sher

Agha Sher

FULL MEMBER
Jul 30, 2018
1,304
-3
3,153
Country
Afghanistan
Location
Denmark
Dariush the Great said:
Did UAE just buy the sattelite and paid others or is it really a genuine UAE project completed by native UAE scientists, engineers ?
Click to expand...
All key aspect of the probe has been developed and built by American universities.

Anyhow, this is a start for the Arab world.
 
mike2000 is back

mike2000 is back

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 12, 2015
7,269
16
8,061
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Agha Sher said:
All key aspect of the probe has been developed and built by American universities.

Anyhow, this is a start for the Arab world.
Click to expand...
Hmmmm....so this is how the rich kid in class pays the smart kid to do his assignments? :P

Jokes aside its a good step forward for the region. The most important thing is to start. So good luck. :cheers:

By the way, didn't know mitsubishi had such an incredible rocket. Seems Japan is still a leading space power in Asia along with China, but they don't make much noise. Interesting
 
Agha Sher

Agha Sher

FULL MEMBER
Jul 30, 2018
1,304
-3
3,153
Country
Afghanistan
Location
Denmark
mike2000 is back said:
Hmmmm....so this is how the rich kid in class pays the smart kid to do his assignments? :P

Jokes aside its a good step forward for the region. The most important thing is to start. So good luck. :cheers:

By the way, didn't know mitsubishi had such an incredible rocket. Seems Japan is still a leading space power in Asia along with China, but they don't make much noise. Interesting
Click to expand...
Indeed, the Japanese are not much for bragging. They've had some spectacular missions in the past.
 
mike2000 is back

mike2000 is back

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 12, 2015
7,269
16
8,061
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Agha Sher said:
Indeed, the Japanese are not much for bragging. They've had some spectacular missions in the past.
Click to expand...
Yes , it's a cultural thing for them to be honest. I noticed that when I visited the country a few years ago. They are by far the most meticulous and discipline people I have ever encounter. Moreover bragging and boasting is not part of them at all, despite the fact that they are still the most developed country in Asia. A very peculiar country indeed
 
Pak_Sher

Pak_Sher

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2010
2,567
-1
1,719
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
mohammad45 said:
UAE launches Arab world's first Mars probe, establishes communication with orbiter (VIDEO)
20 Jul, 2020 06:42 / Updated 1 hour ago







The UAE has successfully launched a rocket carrying a Mars orbiter from a site in Japan. The probe, which will monitor the atmosphere on the Red Planet, is the Arab world's first interplanetary exploration mission.
The Emirati Hope (Amal) orbiter separated from the Mitsubishi H-IIA rocket and is heading for Mars, which it is scheduled to reach in February. The mission is going according to plan, officials said, as the ground team in Dubai has established communications with the probe and received its first signal transmitted to Earth.

Moments that make history... The Emirates Mars Mission team participates in the first Arabic countdown from Japan... The countdown that ushers a new era for Arab space exploration. #HopeMarsMission#HopeProbepic.twitter.com/PaKk75e5F9

— Hope Mars Mission (@HopeMarsMission) July 19, 2020
The spacecraft is designed to monitor Mars from above the planet using an infrared spectrometer, an ultraviolet spectrometer and a camera. The orbiter will study the atmosphere condition and record climate change on the Red Planet, among other things.

The launch marks the first interplanetary exploration mission by an Arab country. The historic send-off was due to commence earlier this month, but was delayed several times because of bad weather.

ALSO ON RT.COMGiant Martian lava caves could be prime location to find alien life
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Click to expand...
Great project & program.
 
B

Baibars_1260

FULL MEMBER
Sep 12, 2020
1,564
0
1,375
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
@jamahir

Karnage is right to the extent - a big extent - that SUPARCO should have had a manned space program by now instead of installing military gernails as chiefs who misfocused efforts towards military rocketry projects. And I believe SUPARCO would be making excuses if it said that it faced a seven-times-bigger enemy.

Actually it is sad that 50+ Muslim-majority countries did not combine efforts to have had a manned Mars program by now ( 2021 ).
Click to expand...
This thread is for you.
Surprised to see a self styled leftist thinking in "Hindu Muslim " terms.
UAE 's Hope mission is a demonstration to what even a small Muslim nation can do.

SUPARCO was intended to provide weather and reconnaissance satellite launch capabilities for military purposes. Our Chinese allies provide us these capabilities along with other allies. Just as Norway, Denmark, and NATO countries rely on US space capabilities as allies We can focus our attention ( allocating technical manpower) on developing offensive missile capabilities .

Since you think in communal terms here is a "Muslim " space scientist for you to read up on. He could teach your Dr. Abdul Kalam some tricks.

en.m.wikipedia.org

Kerim Kerimov - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom