UAE-Land Systems: Talks with Israel’s Elbit Systems over RCVs TOTDAILYabc

UAE-Land Systems: Talks with Israel’s Elbit Systems over RCVs TOTDAILY
Published on June 19, 2023
The defense talks between the UAE and Israel continue in several areas.
EDGE Group is in talks with Israel’s Elbit Systems for a transfer of technology (TOT) agreement to develop Robotic Combat Vehicles (RCVs).
Tactical Report has prepared a report (179 words) to highlight this matter, including:
- The UAE’s need for the RCVs
- The status of the talks
- The RCVs variants Abu Dhabi is seeking
The report also mentions an agreement that allows the UAE to sell the locally produced RCVs.
פרסום: אלביט רוצה לחלוק עם האמירויות טכנולוגיית כרב״מ
פרסום של אתר tacticalreport, טוען כי אלביט במגעים עם ענקית הביטחון האמירתית, EDGE Group, להעברת טכנולוגיית כרב״מ מישראל לאמירויות. השיחות החלו באמצע 2022. ״דיווחים מאבו דאבי מצביעים על כך שקבוצת EDGE מנהלת מגעים עם אלביט מערכות הישראלית להעברת הסכם טכנולוגיה (TOT) לפיתוח כלי רכב רובוטיים (RCV)...
