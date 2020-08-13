UAE, Israel reach historic peace deal

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by bafxet, Aug 13, 2020 at 8:20 PM.
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/285233
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-53770859
Very interesting - As a result, they added, Israel would suspend its plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank.
I wonder what this means? Could the normalising of ties as a carrot, be a way to secure the pre-67 borders, if Arab countries can provide assurances of the dismantling of Palestinian militant groups?
They'll just do it at a later date