  • Thursday, August 13, 2020

UAE, Israel reach historic peace deal

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by bafxet, Aug 13, 2020 at 8:20 PM.

  Aug 13, 2020 at 8:20 PM #1
    bafxet

    bafxet

  Aug 13, 2020 at 8:23 PM #2
    313ghazi

    313ghazi

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-53770859

    Very interesting - As a result, they added, Israel would suspend its plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank.

    I wonder what this means? Could the normalising of ties as a carrot, be a way to secure the pre-67 borders, if Arab countries can provide assurances of the dismantling of Palestinian militant groups?
     
  Aug 13, 2020 at 8:30 PM #3
    TruthHurtz

    TruthHurtz

    They'll just do it at a later date
     
