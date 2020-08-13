UAE ISRAEL Peace Agreement

Imran Khan
they were never at war .
UAE is open for business for the entire world and Israel should be most welcome as has done very well on the side of trade and econmy
did UAE asked OIC - ARAB LEAGUE -GCC COUNCIL ???????????So after making us shah se ziada shah ke wafadaar, the Arabs themselves are normalizing relationship with Israel.
Truck ki batti ke peeche lagaya hua hai.
It is time for Pakistan to chart its own foreign policy.
We need to expedite golden ring.