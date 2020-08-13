What's new

UAE ISRAEL Peace Agreement

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Irfan Baloch said:
they were never at war .
UAE is open for business for the entire world and Israel should be most welcome as has done very well on the side of trade and econmy
its say road map of uae for recognizing israel sir read it please
 
To me, there were always some seemed similarity in between Israelis, and the Gulf Arabs. Some peculiar similarity, and randomness in the head.
 
So after making us shah se ziada shah ke wafadaar, the Arabs themselves are normalizing relationship with Israel.

Truck ki batti ke peeche lagaya hua hai.

It is time for Pakistan to chart its own foreign policy.

We need to expedite golden ring.
 
This is to check the response of Muslims, how they react to this, most probably they will do nothing, and Next move will be KSA and all other Arab League members kissing Israeli arse one by one.

I feel sad for the Palestinians.
 
Zulfiqar said:
So after making us shah se ziada shah ke wafadaar, the Arabs themselves are normalizing relationship with Israel.

Truck ki batti ke peeche lagaya hua hai.

It is time for Pakistan to chart its own foreign policy.

We need to expedite golden ring.
did UAE asked OIC - ARAB LEAGUE -GCC COUNCIL ???????????

only we stupid emotional fools are the one whom give our foreign policy in hands of others
 
