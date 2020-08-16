What's new

UAE-Israel deal: Secretive 1960s Israel-Iran built pipeline could open new oil route

unrequitted_love_suzy

unrequitted_love_suzy

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 13, 2020
73
0
38
Country
Greece
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
www.middleeasteye.net

UAE-Israel deal: Secretive 1960s Israel-Iran built pipeline could open new oil route, says report

The pipeline, running from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, could allow the bypassing of the Suez Canal for oil supertankers
www.middleeasteye.net www.middleeasteye.net



The EAPC pipeline was originally registered in 1968 as a 50-50 joint venture between Iran and Israel.

Prior to the Islamic Revolution of 1979 - before the two countries broke off relations - Israel and Iran enjoyed strong, but discreet, diplomatic relations.

The original aim of the pipeline had been to prevent a repeat of the 1956 Suez Crisis and secure Israeli and European energy imports. The EAPC has been described as "Israel’s most secretive company" and releases no public financial statements.

"Everything regarding the pipeline is secret, even the direction the oil is flowing," said Leehee Goldenberg, an environmental lawyer, in the Financial Times in 2016.

'Everything regarding the pipeline is secret, even the direction the oil is flowing'
- Leehee Goldenberg, lawyer
Click to expand...
“People deserve to know what is flowing through their backyard.”

In 2014, however, the company made headlines after a leak from the pipeline resulted in Israel's worst-ever environmental disaster.

The long-running boycott of Israel by Arab countries has meant that oil tankers acknowledging their docking at an Israeli port have faced difficulty in doing business with Arab countries - this has been used as one justification for the EAPC's secrecy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
W.11 Arab League fails to condemn UAE-Israel deal Middle East & Africa 2
Microsoft Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian official, citing Israel-UAE peace deal Americas 8
Indos Iran's Khamenei says Israel deal 'betrayal' of Islamic world by UAE Middle East & Africa 10
A Featured UAE cancels meeting with Israel and the United States over Netanyahu's statement against the F-35 deal Middle East & Africa 43
A OIC Backs Palestinian Cause After UAE, Israel Strike Deal Middle East & Africa 7
A FM Qureshi's views on Israel-UAE deal & Pakistan, Saudi Arabia response on it Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
Jyotish Pakistanis protest UAE-Israel deal Social & Current Events 20
mangekyo Israel celebrates the UAE deal by launching airstrikes on Gaza Middle East & Africa 18
D Israel, UAE to boost vaccine collaboration as part of historic deal Middle East & Africa 4
Jyotish Featured Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal Middle East & Africa 14

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top