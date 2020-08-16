unrequitted_love_suzy
UAE-Israel deal: Secretive 1960s Israel-Iran built pipeline could open new oil route, says report
The pipeline, running from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, could allow the bypassing of the Suez Canal for oil supertankers
The EAPC pipeline was originally registered in 1968 as a 50-50 joint venture between Iran and Israel.
Prior to the Islamic Revolution of 1979 - before the two countries broke off relations - Israel and Iran enjoyed strong, but discreet, diplomatic relations.
The original aim of the pipeline had been to prevent a repeat of the 1956 Suez Crisis and secure Israeli and European energy imports. The EAPC has been described as "Israel’s most secretive company" and releases no public financial statements.
"Everything regarding the pipeline is secret, even the direction the oil is flowing," said Leehee Goldenberg, an environmental lawyer, in the Financial Times in 2016.
“People deserve to know what is flowing through their backyard.”'Everything regarding the pipeline is secret, even the direction the oil is flowing'
- Leehee Goldenberg, lawyer
In 2014, however, the company made headlines after a leak from the pipeline resulted in Israel's worst-ever environmental disaster.
The long-running boycott of Israel by Arab countries has meant that oil tankers acknowledging their docking at an Israeli port have faced difficulty in doing business with Arab countries - this has been used as one justification for the EAPC's secrecy.