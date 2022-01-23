What's new

UAE interest in Indian air defense systems

The Army Recognition website published that there is interest in the Akash ADMS system from the Emirates, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

1642857448608.jpeg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484875804102299665

1626945925_image4.jpg


See the source image


May God protect the Emirati pilots 😂 😂

I don't believe the news is true.. although Indian industries are developing in the recent period in an good manner........ the UAE is one of India's largest partners in the region ..but the UAE is used to quality deals .. We can expect either the SPYDER system or the MICA-NG.. unless there is full or near full ToT..
 
I would not be surprised - Indians dominate UAE bureaucracy and are very capable of influencing decisions.
 
The UAE has clearly begun to tend to diversify its defense supply sources? Or it seems to me. I am only commenting on the news I have seen recently, without looking at the latest SIPRI report or arab defense circles. If this is true, is there a correlation between the Biden administration's attitudes towards the KSA and the UAE with such reports?
 
