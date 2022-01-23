UAE interest in Indian air defense systems

The Army Recognition website published that there is interest in the Akash ADMS system from the Emirates, the Philippines, and Vietnam.May God protect the Emirati pilotsI don't believe the news is true.. although Indian industries are developing in the recent period in an good manner........ the UAE is one of India's largest partners in the region ..but the UAE is used to quality deals .. We can expect either the SPYDER system or the MICA-NG.. unless there is full or near full ToT..