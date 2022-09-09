What's new

UAE in talks to buy 120 unit of Bayraktar TB2 from Turkiye

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
6,294
26
15,571
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
2022-09-06T000000Z_172803100_MT1NURPHO000PEZP3P_RTRMADP_3_30TH-INTERNATIONAL-DEFENCE-INDUSTRY-EXHIBITION-MSPO-IN-POLAND.jpg


The United Arab Emirates is in negotiations to make a major purchase of armed drones from Turkish producer Baykar, two people familiar with the negotiations told Middle East Eye.

The talks between Baykar and state companies within the Emirati arms procurement agency Tawazun to supply the firm’s famed Bayraktar TB2 drones have continued since March, according to the sources.

Bayraktar TB2 drones have a proven track record against adversaries in conflicts in Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh. But they had not been used against an army with sophisticated electronic warfare capabilities and state-of-the-art air defence systems until the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where they have been deployed by Ukrainian forces.

So far they have proved extremely effective in combating Russian troops deployed deep inside Ukrainian territory, as well as within Russia’s borders.

One of the sources said the negotiations were focusing on the supply of 120 TB2 Bayraktars. “They will come with a package of ammunition, command and control centres, and training. Together it could be a deal of up to $2bn,” the source said.

The source added that some of the components of the TB2 might be produced in a Baykar plant in the UAE, if the deal goes forward.

One industry insider told MEE that each Bayraktar TB2 goes for $5m and each aircraft requires 100 MAM-L smart micro munitions, which together are worth $15m. There is also an additional cost for training as well as the command-and-control centres, which varies on the number of drones since each centre can control up to six.

MEE has asked the UAE authorities for comment.

Baykar has ties to the family of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. One of its top engineers, Selcuk Bayraktar, is married to Erdogan’s daughter, Sumeyye.

Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar said last month that his company has a three-year-long backlog of orders and that his company can produce about 20 Bayraktar TB2s in a month.

Turkey and the UAE began to restore relations over the past year, after 10 years of political and proxy conflicts in places such as Libya, Egypt and the Horn of Africa. Ties were soured further by accusations that the Emiratis were plotting to take down the Turkish government and involved in the 2016 coup attempt, a claim the UAE denies.

During the 2019-2020 Libya war, the UAE and Turkey supported opposite sides of the conflict, with Abu Dhabi supplying the forces of Khalifa Haftar with Chinese-made Wing Loon II drones and Ankara giving authorities in Tripoli Bayraktar TB2s.

The new ties are quickly proving lucrative. There are Emirati plans to invest billions of dollars into Turkish health care, financial technology and startups. Abu Dhabi also signed a $5bn currency swap deal with Turkey earlier this year. The two countries have also started negotiations on a free trade deal.

www.middleeasteye.net

EXCLUSIVE: UAE in talks to buy large number of Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 drones

Sources tell MEE that an order of 120 TB2s is being discussed in the latest example of growing ties between the regional competitors
www.middleeasteye.net www.middleeasteye.net

IMO, the speculated contract amount is quite high. UAE will probably be one of the countries where Baykar will open production facilities abroad in relation to its policy of increasing its production capacity.

Or a sizable ammunition supply, electronic system, and ground services are being negotiated as part of the contract.

If this deal is achieved, the UAE military will become the largest TB-2 operator in the world. Currently, 24 countries are TB2 users or have completed the agreement and their training continues. As the order book is full until 2025, Baykar continues its huge investments in increasing its production capacity. In this context, a production line will also be opened in Ukraine.
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
426
-12
534
Country
India
Location
India
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
TB2 is poor man UAV. It lacks Wing Loong 2's sophistication and size. Wing Loong 2 was used in Libya war. At best, TB2 can be compared to CH-4 and Mohajer 6.

Click to expand...
I think Pakistan is looking to onboard TB2 because of faulty sub-standard Chinese systems requiring constant maintenance — and poor Chinese supply chains. Specifically because they hated wing loong 2

If TB2 is a poor man’s UAV, Wing Loong 2 is an idiot’s uav. Or someone with no other choice.
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
1,839
-19
1,893
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
LakeHawk180 said:
I think Pakistan is looking to onboard TB2 because of faulty sub-standard Chinese systems requiring constant maintenance — and poor Chinese supply chains. Specifically because they hated wing loong 2

If TB2 is a poor man’s UAV, Wing Loong 2 is an idiot’s uav. Or someone with no other choice.
Click to expand...

Look who is talking

DRDO’s ‘Rustom-2’ drone crashes in farm in Karnataka’s Chitradurga​

India News
Updated on Sep 17, 2019 01:19 PM IST

The crash of the ‘Rustom-2’ drone, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, created a scare in Jodi Chillenahalli village in Karnataka’s Chitradurga and a large number of people gathered at the accident spot.​


1662771592486.png
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
29,200
-49
65,998
Country
China
Location
China
LakeHawk180 said:
I think Pakistan is looking to onboard TB2 because of faulty sub-standard Chinese systems requiring constant maintenance — and poor Chinese supply chains. Specifically because they hated wing loong 2

If TB2 is a poor man’s UAV, Wing Loong 2 is an idiot’s uav. Or someone with no other choice.
Click to expand...
Troll got ban and come back to make noise with trash.

The Algeria just signed a new drone deal with China. More or less speaks for itself.

The world best commercial drone comes from DJI and it's a Chinese company. They are required to share technology with Chinese military. That means Chinese drone technology are unrival. Plus we are already going into jet era for drone.
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
9,009
-40
8,445
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
TB2 is poor man UAV. It lacks Wing Loong 2's sophistication and size. Wing Loong 2 was used in Libya war. At best, TB2 can be compared to CH-4 and Mohajer 6.
Click to expand...

Wing Loong 2 has no any success

on the other hand TB-2 destroyed 857 military equipment in Syria , Libya , Karabakh and Ukraine

TB-2 UCAVs kill list ...

2 x Ilyushin IL-76
1 x Antonov AN-32
2x S-300 ( 2 more S300s were destroyed yesterday )
12 x Pantsir S1
2 x Kamov KA-52
3 x Sukhoi SU-22
2 x Mi-8
120+ Tanks
421+ Vehicles
18+ Aircrafts
8+ Radars
7+ Naval Ships
2+ Trains
60+ Air-Defence Systems ( BUK , TOR , OSA , etc )
280+ Missile Systems

Total: 857
1663173425951.png

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1565491818699030529
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
9,009
-40
8,445
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
TB2 is poor man UAV. It lacks Wing Loong 2's sophistication and size. Wing Loong 2 was used in Libya war. At best, TB2 can be compared to CH-4 and Mohajer 6.
Click to expand...

TB-2 is a tactical UCAV and Chinese Wing Loong-II is a toy to compare with Turkish AKINCI


Chinese Wing Loong-II UCAV with payload of 480 kg

Turkish AKINCI UCAV with payload of 1.500 kg

American MQ-9 and Chinese Wing Loong-II UCAVs armed with only 12-25 km missiles/guided bombs

Turkish missiles to carry by AKINCI UCAV
-- 30 km TRLG-122 laser guided supersonic missile
-- 40 km KUZGUN-KY missile with IIR
-- 150 km CAKIR mini cruise missile with IIR+RF
-- 150 km TRLG-230 laser guided supersonic missile
-- 180+ km KUZGUN-TJ missile with IIR or RF
-- 275 km SOM cruise missile with IIR
-- 25 km BOZDOGAN air to air missile
-- 100+ km GOKDOGAN air to air missile

1663174822261.png

1663174871017.jpeg
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
9,009
-40
8,445
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Beast said:
The world best commercial drone comes from DJI and it's a Chinese company. They are required to share technology with Chinese military. That means Chinese drone technology are unrival. Plus we are already going into jet era for drone.
Click to expand...

Turkiye sold TB-2 UCAV to 24 countries
Turkiye sold AKINCI UCAV to 4 countries
Turkiye sold ANKA UCAV to Tunusia and Kazakhstan

and Dozens of Countries are waiting for buying Turkish UCAVs


That means Turkish Drone technology is unrival
and KIZILELMA unmanned stealth Fighter Jet is coming
1663175526903.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Saudi Arabia in talks with Turkey to launch locally the development of drones
Replies
1
Views
350
The SC
The SC
dBSPL
Putin 'proposed to have a Turkish drone factory built in Russia'
Replies
6
Views
674
Yawm al-qiyama
Yawm al-qiyama
H
Ukraine's "Bayraktar" compared to Russia's new Iran-supplied drones
Replies
1
Views
268
Oublious
Oublious
B
Arms purchase: Bangladesh is buying Turkey-made Bayraktar TB2 drone
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
BananaRepublicUK
B
dBSPL
Pakistan ordered AKINCI UCAV. Pakistan will be one of the first users of the AKINCI system
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
124
Views
10K
CSAW
CSAW

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom